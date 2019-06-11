Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Grand-Daughter Navya Nanda Dating Jaaved Jaaferi’s Son Meezaan? Here’s What He Has To Say

Amitabh Bachchan’s grand-daughter, Navya Nanda is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The 22-year-old star kid is the favourite of paparazzi and often catches the attention of many people for her latest pics.

Navya has been in the news lately for her affair with Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan. However, the actor denied the reports recently. Meezaan, who is currently promoting his debut Bollywood film as an actor, Malaal, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror said that he is not dating anyone.

Meezaan has been quoted as saying, “We’re from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”

Now that’s straight from the horse’s mouth and we hope that ends all the speculations, once and for all.

Earlier talking about “nepotism” and the hard work he and his co-star Sharmin Segal did for the film, he said, “We have to do a lot of hard work and audience has to like our performance. So at the end of the day the audience has to decide if they like us or not based on our talent. There are many talents in our film industry who are not from the industry…”

Talking about his inspiration, Meezaan said: “When you have a Jagjit and Jaaved Jaaferi at home, you do not need to look outside for talent, it is abundant in the house.”

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Malaal is releasing on June 28.

