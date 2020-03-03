Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor! 6 Times The Baaghi 3 Actress Treated Us With Her Fashionista Avatars

Bollywood’s one of the most gorgeous and popular actress Shraddha Kapoor turns 33 today. The birthday girl is doing pretty well in her acting career and currently, she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff.

Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film Teen Patti in 2010. However, she rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 which released in 2013. Shraddha Kapoor starred alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the film and their chemistry and the music of the film won the hearts of the Indian audience. Since then, there’s no looking back for the diva.

In her career of 10 years, Shraddha has been a part of some amazing films like Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho and Chhichhore. Along with her acting chops, Kapoor never fails to impress her admirers with her fashion and style sense. Whether it’s an event, function, holidays or casual appearances in the city, the Baaghi 3 actress always nails them perfectly!

On her birthday today, take a look at 6 outfits Shraddha Kapoor nailed like a true fashionista:





