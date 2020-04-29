The ongoing lockdown has temporarily separated many parents from their kids across the country. B-Town is no exception. Many Bollywood stars like Kajol, Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan have expressed they’re staying away from their mothers due to the lockdown. How much they miss their mums is evident from their social media posts.

Recently, Kajol took to Instagram to express how much she is missing her mother, veteran actress Tanuja. Sharing a selfie with her mom, Kajol captioned: “Friday… miss my mom. It’s all our 45 day quarantine anniversary.”

Mouni Roy is waiting restlessly to meet and hug her mom, who lives in Coochbehar, West Bengal. Last week on her mother’s birthday, Mouni shared a photo with her mom and wrote: “My home and my world. Happy birthday Maa. Waiting restlessly to reach and hug you…”

Kapoor sisters Karisma and Kareena also recently expressed on social media how much they are missing their mother, veteran actress Babita Kapoor on her birthday. Karisma Kapoor posted a picture with her mom and Kareena. Sharing how much she is missing her mom, Karisma wrote: “Happy birthday mom. we are missing spending ur birthday with you…” Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her mom on her birthday on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Abhishek Bachchan had penned an emotional post for his mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who is currently in Delhi, unable to fly back home owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

“As every child will tell you, their favourite word is… MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you,” Abhishek wrote on Instagram, on Jaya Bachchan’s birthday.

However, some celebrities are lucky to have their moms beside them during the lockdown, and their joy knows no bounds!

Adah Sharma is one such B-Towner. The actress shared a photo with her mom during the weekend and captioned it: “The secret behind my sanity or the reason and encouragement to my insanity. my mammmmaaaaa!”

Milind Soman is enjoying the lockdown doing some workout with his 80-year-old mother Usha Soman. Last week, the supermodel-actor shared a video where he can be seen skipping with his mother. “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me. when you are at home 24ï¿½7, each one, teach one another! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra. #keepmoving #NeverStop #nevergiveup #love,” Milind wrote.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!