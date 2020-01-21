Famous RJ Mantra Makes A Comeback With Podcasts & Audio Series

RJ Mantra has returned to the world of audio, this time in podcasts and audio web series.

Mantra has his own podcast channel MnM Talkies, which has produced a series of audio shows for various audio portals. MnM Talkies specialises in audio dramas and has multiple shows ranging from horror to romance to thrillers.

His shows include “Kaali Awaazein” and “Mine n Yours” on Audible Suno, and “Bhaskar Bose” on Spotify and more.

“The shift in momentum towards podcasts has been remarkable. Audiences’ response has been our biggest motivation and confidence booster. India and the world is truly listening. I am just giving back to the medium that has given me so much,” said Mantra.

Mantra has also featured in Bollywood movies like “Tum Mile”, “Game” and “London Paris New York”. He is also known for anchoring various reality shows and is also a theater artist.

