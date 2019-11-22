EXCLUSIVE! Humsafar: Prashant Singh Opens Up About Acting Debut & WHY His Production House Is Named As Ek Rupaiya

Prashant Singh may not be a familiar name, but the man has created an empire of his own. An entrepreneur and a philanthropist at a young age, he is trying his luck in acting with his new single Humsafar. Sung by Vivek Verma the song is a romantic track. Prashant in a candid chat with Koimoi spoke about venturing into a new territory, how he balances it and why his production house is named Ek Rupaiya.

How does it feel to take a big leap from being an entrepreneur to an actor? And how was your experience?

So when the song came to our production house, I was too excited. Looking at my excitement, they insisted me on doing it and made me believe that I can do it. Actually all the hype gave me the confidence. Talking about the experience it was wonderful as this was the first time I was in front of the camera. I was in the zone. I know this is not my 100 percent but I have worked hard.

Your production house extensively works on music, So what attracts you towards music?

Music is something that attracts one and all. Everyone loves music, also if you want to make your presence in the market felt, music is the best way. I have also worked in many short films and feature films, but what happened is that I had only financed them so I did not have any direct mentions.

Why is your production house named Ek Rupaiya Productions?

I think from a businessman perspective. The value of a rupee is the highest. It is the most important aspect of our currency. Second is without rupee you cannot make a particular amount complete, every rupee counts.

Also, I began my business with a rupee with me. During my struggling period in Nagpur, I had a rupee and have slept on the railway station there. One day I borrowed a newspaper from a guy there and used that rupee to make a call to a company that had vacancy. I got the job and that is how my career began. So I will remember that rupee all my life.

How do you balance all of it together considering you own a production house and an It company including all the other things you do?

I am focused and do what I want, my vision is clear. Also, I trust my team, everyone who works with me which makes the process easier.

What out of all these is the most difficult?

Acting is a tough job. Facing the camera is not easy not everyone can do it.

Being someone so closely associated with music, do you support remakes and remixes?

I honestly do not support them. They may be good to listen but the originals are what rule, and we need to make more of it. We are so engrossed in remixing the past ones that we are not keen to get into originals.

