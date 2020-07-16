Singer Darshan Raval’s latest monsoon song, “Ek Tarfa”, has crossed 10 million views online. Keeping his annual monsoon date with fans, Darshan had released “Ek Tarfa” on July 15.

The romantic track has been sung and composed by Darshan, and its lyrics are penned by Youngveer.

“I am glad that ‘Ek Tarfa’ has generated such a positive response. It’s become a tradition of sorts to release a song during the monsoon season and so far it’s been extremely fruitful,” said the Hawa Banke singer.

“My fans have always been extremely supportive and it pushes me to work harder to create better music. The journey of ‘Ek Tarfa’ has just begun and I hope it gets all the love it can from music lovers across the globe,” Darshan added.

The Baarish Lete Aana singer’s fans have now become used to his monsoon releases. He will soon treat his admirers with “Ek Tarfa”.

This will be Darshan’s fifth consecutive monsoon release.

In the past, Darshan Raval had sung singles like “Hawa banke” and “Baarish lete aana”.

