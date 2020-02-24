Bhoot Box Office: 16.36 Crores VS 1st Weekend Of Bollywood’s Last 10 Horror Films

Bhoot Box Office: Bollywood has been struggling since forever as far as horror films are concerned. Among hundreds of horror films that have been produced in India, there are very few which have been able to touch a mark. Even the recent release, Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship hasn’t garnered the kind of appreciation it was expected to.

Vicky Kaushal starrer horror film collected 16.36 crores in its first weekend which is just about fair total. However, it’s much better than what many recently released horror films collected at the Box Office. In fact, if we take the first weekend business of the last 10 Bollywood horror films, Bhoot is 2nd best. Have a look-

1) Raaz Reboot (2016) 18.09 crores

2) Bhoot: Part 1 – The Haunted Ship (2020) 16.36 crores

3) Pari (2018) 15.34 crores

4) Alone (2015) 14 crores

5) 1920 London (2016) 7.62 crores

6) Khamoshiyan (2015) 6.67 crores

7) 1921 (2018) 6.45 crores

8) Tumbbad (2018) 3.25 crores

9) Amavas (2019) 2.50 crores

10) Ghost (2019) 1.25 crores

11) Lupt (2018) 1.10 crores

Well, it’s good that Bhoot hasn’t performed as bad as other horror films in the recent past but we really wish to see a film in the genre that really performs well. Stree (2018) proved to be a Super-Duper Hit as it collected 129.67 crores but that was a horror-comedy.

