Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Starrer In Trouble? Kannada Director Ravi Varma To Take Legal Action Against The film

Akshay Kumar is on a spree of announcing his upcoming projects and his fans cannot wait to see the versatile actor play different roles throughout the year. The actor recently announced his new film titled Bell Bottom and it immediately headlined the news for being a south remake.

While Akshay said that the film is not a south remake, Kannada film Bell Bottom’s director Jayatheertha pointed out some similarities between his film and Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. Now, director and stunt choreographer Ravi Varma, who owns the remake rights of Bell Bottom, is clearly upset with Akshay’s film and is allegedly considering legal action as well.

Talking to ETimes, Ravi said, “We haven’t sent any legal notice to anyone yet but there should be no similarities between Kannada and Hindi ‘Bell Bottom. After acquiring the rights of ‘Bell Bottom’, I gave the movie to several production houses in Mumbai. Nikkhil Advani is also one of them. I feel they have taken the concept and the style from Kannada ‘Bell Bottom’ movie.”

“The title and Akshay Kumar’s character in the poster that was released is similar to that of Kannada ‘Bell Bottom’. I have informed the Hindi team about this and they told me Akshay Kumar will discuss the issue with me,” added Ravi Varma. The same issue was raised by Bell Bottom’s director Jayatheertha as well.

“One of our guys has registered the Hindi title but, there is a rumour that he has sold the title, and there are discussion going on about this. Once we have clarified it with the Hindi team, I will call a press conference and give out the correct information. I am only concerned about our Kannada film, eventually, it is also an Indian film,” concluded Ravi Varma.

Earlier, Akshay took to Twitter to announce the new film and revealed an intriguing poster of the film. The new poster riffed the speculation that the film is a south remake and one fan went on to ask Akshay about the same.

The fan wrote, “Remake Of Kannada Film?” to which the actor replied, “#BellBottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events.” Akshay made it very clear but director Jayatheertha told ETimes that the movie has the same title, same character and the same 80s story.

#BellBottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events. https://t.co/u4ADS8jf9N — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2019

Helmed by Ranjit Tewari, the film will be backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film is set to go on floors in mid-2020 and will hit the screens on January 22, 2021.

