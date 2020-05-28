Alia Bhatt Becomes A Part Of Harry Potter At Home & Here’s Her Introduction To The Potions Master Of Hogwarts – Professor Snape

Harry Potter may sound like child’s play to most people. But once inside the wizarding world of J. K Rowling’s Harry Potter there is no going back. The latest B’Towner to fall prey to the charms of Harry, Hogwarts and the world of magic is none other than Alia Bhatt!

Amid the lockdown, Alia Bhatt has confessed to having fallen in love with Harry Potter and his ever so magical world. Now the Dear Zindagi actress narrates parts from the Harry Potter book and introduces one of the most complex yet loved character, Professor Snape. Alia has introduced the Potions Master at Hogwarts along with Alec Baldwin and his daughter in her narration for Wizarding World’s ‘Harry Potter At Home- Episode 8’.

Opening up about her new found love for J. K Rowling’s Harry Potter, Alia Bhatt says, “It wasn’t until lockdown in India that Harry, Hogwarts and the wizarding world became regular fixtures in my life. Somehow, despite the fierce insistence of my sister, life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But, Confined to my home – I journeyed to Hogwarts with Harry and was transported to a world of endless possibility. And, just like magic, that was when I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home.”

Alia Bhatt further said, “I didn’t quite believe in magic until two months ago – but now – thanks to Harry, I do. 10 million points to Gryffindor.” While we have always loved J.K Rowling for giving us Harry Potter and the world of Hogwarts, do let us know your thoughts about the same.

While Alia Bhatt has been loved for her acting chops, we feel she aced the narration game like a pro! What say?

