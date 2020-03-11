Paras Chhabra On Ex-Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Contacting Him Post Bigg Boss 13: “There’s No Point In Clarifying Anything Now”

Paras Chhabra was really upset with Akanksha sharing their personal details in interviews while he was away.

Paras Chhabra became quite a popular face in the television industry post Bigg Boss 13. He has got a massive fan following on social media because of his handsome looks and romance rumours with fellow Bigg Boss housemate, Mahira Sharma. Their fans gave them a hashtag #Pahira and used to trend it on Twitter time and again.

Paras was already committed to Akanksha Puri when he entered Bigg Boss 13 house but still chose to flirt with Mahira on national television. This really pissed off Akanksha and she started speaking about the same in her interviews.

The two broke up when Paras was still the part of Bigg Boss 13 and spoke about it with News 18 in an interview and said, “My relationship with Akanksha was going through a rough phase and it would have ended anytime. When I was offered the show, during a fight she told me that ‘now that you have got this show, so you will leave me’. As I was coming for the show I did not want to do anything negative (break-up) in my life so I left it on hold. Also, I told her that ‘if I get a girl on the show, I will move on’”.

Paras was really upset with Akanksha sharing their personal details in interviews while he was away. Paras then mentioned that Akanksha tried to contact him post Bigg Boss 13 but he couldn’t really talk as he has been very busy with his ongoing show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’.

He further spoke to News18 and revealed, “Akanksha tried to contact me after I came out of Bigg Boss, but I have been busy from the very next day with my new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Also, there is no point in clarifying anything now so it is better that we break-up. I want to remove the tattoo of her name on my hand but have been busy with the show.”

Paras is recently looking for a suitable bride on his ongoing show with Shehnaaz Gill, who’s looking for a suitable groom for herself and the show is grabbing some serious eyeballs for these two.

