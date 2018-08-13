After a long wait, the trailer of Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma is out. With another out of the box yet serious concept, the trailer gives a synopsis to a truly heartfelt story that every single Indian will watch with pride. Inspired by the Indian government’s Make In India campaign (2014), the movie is based on the textile industry of the country.

Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the movie is shot in different parts of the country and shows Varun portraying the role of Mauji Uncle (a tailor) and Anushka Sharma playing Mamta Aunty (an embroider).

Mauji (Varun), initially a peon is often bullied by his boss and Mamta, his wife is completely in denial of the act. She encourages Mauji to leave the job and start a tailoring business of his own, terming it small yet respectable. The both then, gather courage and start their small business which eventually with hard work flourishes and reaches a point, where it is providing employment to masses, making Mauji a self reliant individual. The story further on goes to show how we as Indians need to stop tagging our own products being foreign’s just to ensure sales but urges each one of make a mark of our own and be proud of the fact that the country is developing in each and every sector producing its own products. We can’t wait to see if the movie will be as heart-touching and inspiring as its trailer!

Check out the trailer of Sui Dhaaga here:

The makers along with the cast has since the beginning of the shoot in 2017 given sneak peeks and small hints to its viewers creating anticipation amongst them. With unique way of Varun & Anushka announcing their signing and theme through riddles and a customized video for logo reveal which features the artists across the country who have created the logo in 15 different needle art forms, the movie is undoubtedly unique in a lot of ways and is expected to steal hearts.

Varun and Anushka have been paired for the first time and are definitely the most-awaited on-screen jodis of 2018. The National Award-winning, dream-team of director Sharat Kataria and producer Maneesh Sharma team up again for Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Sui Dhaaga – Made in India that is set to release on September 28 this year, just before Gandhi Jayanti.

