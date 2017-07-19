A superhero that can sniff the danger from miles away! Already give an award to Amol Gupte to come with an idea like this. Produced under the banner of Trinity Pictures Sniff stars a super-cute superhero Sunny Gill (Khushmeet Gill).

The trailer of the film is out and it shows how this kid has a problem, he can’t smell things. The makers, in the trailer, have compared this issue with same as being blind. Because of some chemical locha he gets the power to sniff things from miles away and how he uses it for the goodness of the society is the basic premise of the film.

Watch the trailer here:

The plot is unconventional and is definitely a risky one if things get blurred between the lines the makers can lose the connect. Kids being the primary target audience for the film, the lead character of the film looks promising from the trailer.

The film also stars Vahin Trehan and Rohhan Soni in supporting roles. The all kids ensemble cast could prove to be a good idea to attract a family audience. Taare Zameen Par and Chillar Party are the best examples of how to attract families to watch your film. We have seen many superhero films but this will stand out of all because of two reasons – a kid superhero and his unique power. The superpower of sniffing the danger is something which no director has given a thought to.

Bollywood has been craving for an amazing kids film and by seeing the trailer we feel this could just be one. The controlled budget also goes in the favor of the makers opening the gates of making a profit from this film.

The film is slated to release in May and is a delayed project as it was first scheduled to release in July. Amol Gupte has done some promising work in past in Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawai. He also was a creative director of Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par.