After releasing an intriguing trailer of Dobaara – See Your Evil, the makers have now released the first song from the film. The soulful track showcases Huma Qureshi going down a memory lane as she tries to reveal the mysterious killing of her parents. The soulful track has been sung by Arko & Asees Kaur and composed by Arko.

Dobaara is a story about a mirror believed to be haunted and the contradictory views between a brother and sister regarding their parent’s death. Listen to the song here:

At the song launch of the event, Huma said that the horror genre has not been explored properly and hopes this “high-concept, low-budget” film will be an exciting watch.

“I think this is the high time in Indian cinema where collaboration with the international market is important as we have audience across the globe. Our film ‘Dobara‘ is a high-concept, low-budget horror film where we attempted to make a good family entertainer film,” she told the media at the launch of a song from it.

Dobaara is an emotional journey of Natasha Merchant (Huma) and Kabeer Merchant (Saqib) dealing with the death of their parents, Alex Merchant (Adil Hussain) and Lisa Merchant (Lisa Ray) a decade ago.

The Horror element is thrown by an antique mirror in the house, which the girl believes is the reason behind the death of her family, her brother is trying to rebuild their lives and the two of them are now trying to unearth the truth.

Dobaara – See Your Evil is an official adaptation of the 2013 American horror film Oculus. The movie is directed by Prawaal Raman who previously helmed movies like Darna Mana Hai, 404 Error Not Found and Main Aur Charles.

The movie also stars Lisa Ray, Adil Hussain, Madalina Bellariu and Rhea Chakraborty. Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Zahhak Films Limited, the film is slated for 2nd June 2017 release.