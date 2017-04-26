Check Out The Hindi Trailer Of Baywatch | Ft. Priyanka, Dwayne & Zac Efron

Here’s the Hindi trailer of the upcoming Hollywood flick Baywatch. After making a blink and miss appearance in the previous 2 trailers, desi girl Priyanka Chopra has managed to flaunt her impactful presence in this one and how.

Watch the trailer right here:

Baywatch is a Hollywood film based on the popular 1990s TV series of the same name. Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordan and it also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson in key roles.

Priyanka has already made a name for herself in Hollywood, thanks to her popular American TV series, Quantico.

Recently, talking about Baywatch promotions and her next after that, PC said, “‘Baywatch‘ releases on 2nd June and we will be promoting the film across the globe. As a producer with my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, I have a lot of exciting projects lined up across genres and languages. Many announcements are on the anvil on that front.”

About promoting Baywatch in India, Priyanka mentioned, “It seems very difficult. I don’t think we will be doing much. We will be only doing one or two countries when it comes to travelling for ‘Baywatch‘, but I don’t know yet what the marketing plan by Paramount Pictures is.”

“But while I am in town, I will definitely do as much as I can. I don’t know about the rest of the team,” she added.

The film will hit the screens worldwide on 2nd June 2017.

Reports even suggest that she may sign a Bollywood film while she is in India. Rumors have it that 34-year-old actress is in talks with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Pink fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.