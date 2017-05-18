Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for the release their film Half Girlfriend this Friday. The film deals with a complicated love affair between Madhav and Riya who are in a half relationship.
The makers decided to have some fun and challenged a few TV celebrities to reveal their ‘half relation’. Interestingly, many of our favorite celebs such as Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and others revealed about their relations. Bollywood celebrities such as Mohit Suri, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ronit Roy too shared their videos.
Take a look at the videos here:
Mission accomplished @ektaravikapoor !! NOW , the chain must go on !! So I have nominated my half relationships @poonam_dhillon_ @rakshandak27 @anjumahendroo and now you 3 have to do the same and nominate more people as your half relationships !!! Come on mommiessssss❤️ #HalfRelationship #HalfGirlfriend
The laughter queen herself has taken up the challenge #HalfRelationship. Send us yours too! #Repost @bharti.laughterqueen (@get_repost) ・・・ #halfgirlfriend #halfrelationship #loveu❤️ #respect #frnd#mohitsuri #manishpaul #sanayairani #nikuldesai #allthebest#balaji🙏🙏🙏🙏 @nikuld @sanayairani @manieshpaul @mohitsuri 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘
Wasn’t that fun? Even you can share your ‘half relations’ in the comments section below!