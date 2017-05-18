Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for the release their film Half Girlfriend this Friday. The film deals with a complicated love affair between Madhav and Riya who are in a half relationship.


The makers decided to have some fun and challenged a few TV celebrities to reveal their ‘half relation’. Interestingly, many of our favorite celebs such as Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and others revealed about their relations. Bollywood celebrities such as Mohit Suri, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ronit Roy too shared their videos.

Bollywood & TV Celebrities tell us about their #HalfRelationships
Take a look at the videos here:

Ekta Kapoor

Thanks @imouniroy love ur #halfrelationships these r mine @krystledsouza @anitahassanandani

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on

Anita Hassnandani

#Halfgirlfriend #Halfrelationships @aditi_bhatia4 @ruhaanikad @bharti.laughterqueen ❤😍😘

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Karan Patel

Karan Wahi

Adaa Khan

Mouni Roy

Karan tacker

Rithvik

Krystle Dsouza

Divyanka Tripathi

Ruhaanika Dhawan

#halfgirlfriend #halfrelationship @divyankatripathidahiya ❤️❤️

A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad) on

Aly Goni

Karanvir Bohra

Rohit Reddy

Nominating @ektaravikapoor and @niasharma90 as my #halfgirlfriends! 😘😘😘

A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on

Mohit Suri

Mrunal

Ronit Roy

Riteish Deshmukh

Bharti

Arjun Kapoor

Wasn’t that fun? Even you can share your ‘half relations’ in the comments section below!

