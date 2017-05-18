Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for the release their film Half Girlfriend this Friday. The film deals with a complicated love affair between Madhav and Riya who are in a half relationship.

The makers decided to have some fun and challenged a few TV celebrities to reveal their ‘half relation’. Interestingly, many of our favorite celebs such as Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and others revealed about their relations. Bollywood celebrities such as Mohit Suri, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ronit Roy too shared their videos.

Take a look at the videos here:

Ekta Kapoor

Thanks @imouniroy love ur #halfrelationships these r mine @krystledsouza @anitahassanandani A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on May 16, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

Anita Hassnandani

#Halfgirlfriend #Halfrelationships @aditi_bhatia4 @ruhaanikad @bharti.laughterqueen ❤😍😘 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on May 16, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Karan Patel

@rohitreddygoa and @alygoni .. i nominated you two as my #HalfRelationships aka my #HalfGirlfriends so now its your turn to do so and all of us have a date on #19thMay n we are watching #HalfGirlfriend 😘😍👍 …! A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on May 16, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Karan Wahi

#halfrelationship #Halfgirlfriend i nominate @karantacker and @sehban_azim for the half relationship challenge … Also @rithvik_d its ur time to take trail ahead… A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on May 16, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

Adaa Khan

Mouni Roy

For you @ektaravikapoor 😘🤗! Wishing the whooolee team of #HalfGirlfriend all my love & luck. And would further request @iamsanjeeda & @karanvirbohra to speak about their respective #Halfs😬👱🏻‍♀️! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 16, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Karan tacker

@imkaranwahi I see your challenge and and here’s my raise ! “Contestant se thodi zyaada, aur Doost Se Thoodi Kum! “@divyankatripathidahiya I nominate you for my #halfrelationship #halfgirlfriend ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on May 16, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Rithvik

#halfrelationships #halfgirlfriend thank you @imkaranwahi for making it official😅 I nominate my @ravidubey2312 and @sargunmehta A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on May 16, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Krystle Dsouza

Divyanka Tripathi

My #HalfRelationship… 😍 Nominated by @karantacker @ruhaanikad @alygoni Nominating @terence_here🕺 AND NOMINATING ALL MY FANS!😉 Why don’t you all open up your #HalfRelationships! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on May 16, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Ruhaanika Dhawan

#halfgirlfriend #halfrelationship @divyankatripathidahiya ❤️❤️ A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad) on May 16, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Aly Goni

So here I go.. my half relationship 😉😉 and I nominate @divyankatripathidahiya @krishna_mukherjee786 @arjitaneja and @mrunalofficial2016 come one guysss ❤❤❤ #halfgirlfriend #halfRelationship ✌🏼 A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on May 16, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

Karanvir Bohra

Rohit Reddy

Nominating @ektaravikapoor and @niasharma90 as my #halfgirlfriends! 😘😘😘 A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on May 16, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Mohit Suri

My #halfgirlfriend challenge ! @s1dofficial @riteishd #villians !! Please nominate two more half Relatioship s you ll have .. A post shared by mohitsuri (@mohitsuri) on May 16, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Mrunal

Ronit Roy

@ronitboseroy has nominated his two reel wives and has taken up the challenge #HalfRelationship #Repost @ronitboseroy (@get_repost) ・・・ Two wives for 9 years but neither is my wife!!!! #halfrelationship #smritiirani and #shwetatiwari @ektaravikapoor A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures) on May 17, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Riteish Deshmukh

@riteishd has sportingly taken up the challenge #HalfRelationship by @mohitsuri and further nominated his #Bankchor partners! All cool is that 😀 A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures) on May 18, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

Bharti

Arjun Kapoor

Co-star Se zyada… Lover Se Thoda Kam @ranveersingh .. My #HalfGirlfriend Now tell me about your #HalfRelationship A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on May 14, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Wasn't that fun? Even you can share your 'half relations' in the comments section below!