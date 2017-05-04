The set of Sabse Bada Kalakar on Sony Entertainment Television was laugh riot when Sunil Grover & Ali Asgar took center stage. Never to disappoint, Sunil Grover had a surprise in store for judge of the acting reality show Raveena Tandon.

Sunil came on stage as Akshay Kumar from Mohra and shook a leg with Maatr star on the famous song ‘Cheez Badi Hein Mast Mast’. The actress relived the good old days of shooting this song thanks to Sunil.

1 of 7

A source from the set informs, “As soon a Sunil Grover started dancing on ‘Cheeze Badi Hein Mast Mast’, Raveena Tandon was quick to join him on stage and shake a leg. The actress also mentioned that she relived the famous song from Mohra all over again, thanks to Sunil Grove aka Dr. Mashoor Gulati.” Ever since Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show, there have been speculations about his next project since long. Earlier, it was reported that Sunil will be having his own show on Sony TV, since he still has a contract with the channel.

But we can now see that the actor is finishing his contract by making appearance on various shows of the channel.

Looks like, Sunil and Ali may have to shoot episodes on these shows because they are still bound to a contract with the channel. After their spat with Kapil, the duo refused to return to the show and that left the channel in a lurch since the agreement signed has been for a longer duration. We had even seen Sunil perform on Indian Idol finale before. There were also reports that he may be soon replacing Krushna Abhishek as the host for ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’.Like every season, the show will be judged by Anu Malik and Farah Khan. Last season was hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Mona Singh, but it seems this season Grover will entertain as a host.