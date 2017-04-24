&TV’s Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, which started on a very slow note, has indeed been creating ripples in terms of its star cast, and a not-so-simple storyline. The story of the series is about a marriage in unusual circumstances, which followed the journey of a widow Suman who aspired to do an MBA for her family’s well-being, has now become the 5th best show on &TV, and its TRP is growing with every passing week, despite it being the IPL season!

Set against the backdrop of Indore, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi follows the story of a young 24-year old Suman Parmar (Sonali Nikam) who lives with her mother-in-law (Himani Shivpuri), two younger sisters-in-law and a 4-year-old son.

Said an insider, “The success of this show can be attributed to the strong production value, a highly talented cast and an enthusiastic and foresighted crew that truly hustles every day to make sure that each and every episode is nothing less than perfect.”

Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, through its storyline and progressive approach has managed to change the way people look at Indian TV content.

The current track shows a great amount of chemistry between the lead actors, and the upcoming episodes will show the entry of Ranveer’s ex-girlfriend Sonali, who’ll bring a new twist to the show.

The series is produced by The House of Originals of Nivedita Basu (Imani – The Divine Spark, It’s For Life and Sunrise)

The serial features the ensemble cast of Sonali Nikam, Abhishek Malik, Tasneem Sheikh, Himani Shivpuri, Latika Gill, Sneha Gupta, Rupin Pahwa, Shefali Rana, Shweta Rajput and Ruslaan Mumtaz.

