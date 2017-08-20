A teaser of Big Boss Season 11 featuring Salman Khan has been finally released by the makers of the show. This much-awaited reality show has been hosted by Salman Khan for years now. Last year in the show common people had lived with the celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house and after looking at this teaser one can feel that this trend is all set to be repeated this time too.

Raj Nayak, CEO of Colors tweeted the much-anticipated teaser and wrote: Adding more fizz to your festive season! @BiggBoss with @BeingSalmanKhan. Presented by @iamappyfizz, Powered by @oppomobileindia @ColorsTV.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Later, Raj also tweeted a behind the scene video.

In the teaser, Salman Khan is seen watering his plants in the balcony. As he sings and waters his plants, some of the water falls into his neighbour’s cup of tea on the ground floor. Salman sings: Gamle mein paani doh, gamla naa joh sukhao. Gamla joh sukh gaya toh, plant marr jaayega…

The old man, who’s sitting on the ground floor is reading his newspaper with his morning tea, steps in front to give him a bit of his mind, screaming: Apne plants ko paani doh yaar, hamarey yahan daily shower kyun khol dete ho. That’s when his other neighbour in the house bang opposite his teases: Shaadi kar lo abb, woh aayegi toh haath batalegi. Not to be left behind, Salman replies: Aap ko itni jaldi kyun hai ji. Agar aap single honti, toh ho jaati. The neighbour, clearly flattered with all the attention, retorts: Hatt, besharam.

At the end of the teaser, Salman then speaks to the viewers: Kabhi ho jaati hain nok jhonk, kabhi ho jaaten hai well wishers, tan tana tan, tan tan tara, yeh hai Bigg Boss season 11. Padosi aa rahe hain, bajaane baara, only on Bigg Boss gyarah.

Big Boss house has always been in news for its gossip, catfights, romances and whatever you can think off. The most popular reality TV show in India will air on October 1.