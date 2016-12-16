Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and half stars)

Star Cast: Sana Khan, Sharman Joshi, Gurmeet Choudhary, Rajniesh Duggal

Director: Vishal Pandya

What’s Good: The film gets unintentionally funny most of the times and that’s the best part about it.

What’s Bad: Let’s count – 1. Dialogues 2. Costumes 3. Acting 4. Remixed Songs

Loo Break: Hell Yeah! Lots of them

Watch or Not?: Wajah Tum Ho could be a fun watch with your friends for its terrible execution. Of course, during demonetization times you may not want to spend on this cash.

Kabir Deshmukh (Sharman Joshi) has to solve a twisted case of live murder that has been broadcast on TV.

ACP Sarnaik is murdered and his death is telecast on Global Time Channel owned by Rahul Oberoi (Rajniesh Duggal). Naturally, the channel owner is the prime suspect in this case. To Rahul’s rescue comes Siya (Sana Khan), who works as his legal head.

Fighting this case against Siya on behalf of the state is Ranveer (Gurmeet Chaudhary), who also happens to be Siya’s boyfriend.

The case which starts with an ACP’s murder, soon has another victim, Karan who is a real estate magnet and the killer’s next target is Rahul.

Kabir now has to find what links Sarnaik, Karan and Rahul together. Will he be able to solve this case successfully? What mystery awaits and what is his ‘Wajah’ is left to see.

Wajah Tum Ho Review: Script Analysis

Vishal Pandya’s newest crime thriller, Wajah Tum Ho is absolutely funny. Whilst coming up with the script of the film, it seemed like they merely took a pen and paper and wrote their hearts out. Any logical point was clearly not considered.

The dialogues are hilarious and an example would be, in a romantic scene, Gurmeet’s character saying, “Meri bhatakti khusboo ko thikana de do.”

In another scene, when Kabir calls Massachusetts University for an information and he actually says “I’m calling from India.”

Almost every dialogue of the film is first said in English and then repeated in Hindi and so it goes like “Hadh paar mat karo. Don’t cross your limit.” In the end, the lead even gets to say the film’s title, “Wajah Tum Ho”.

There is little thought given for the plot for this film and hence quite early on you establish, the so called ‘mystery’.

Characters have no backgrounds and unnecessary scenes like Siya visiting Rahul’s house just to give her resignation letter prove that the film comes from an era where emails don’t exist but hackers are plotting live murders on TV.

At one point in the story, there is also a lecture on how signals reflect and how DTH works. Why? Umm. Had to stretch the story.

Wajah Tum Ho Review: Star Performance

Sana Khan is the female lead in the film. She can’t act, she has oodles of make up on her and her high heels are disturbingly high. She should head back to television, that’s better for her dramatic performance.

Sharman Joshi as the cop, hams like anything. He gets to crack ‘Wardi ka imaan’ type dialogues but his poorly crafted character still doesn’t become heroic.

Rajniesh Duggal and Gurmeet Chaudhary cannot be called actors. While the latter keeps saying ‘crimnal’ to ‘criminal’, Duggal’s menacing looks are laughter worthy.

Zareen Khan and Sherlyn Chopra heat up the atmosphere with their hot numbers.

Wajah Tum Ho Review: Direction, Music

Vishal Pandya’s crime thriller is extremely hard to bear. The film runs 136 minutes, with all possible things going wrong for it. The camera angles are pathetic and the director may even name them as ‘boob angles’ now considering they appear in all his films.

Connectivity between songs and plot is easily lost especially, Maahi Ve comes literally out of no where.

The action which comes towards the climax is extremely foolishly choreographed. An inspector is being beaten up by a state council lawyer. How?

Not to mention, the bad remixes of beautiful old songs like Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass which have Sana and Gurmeet making out.

The intimate scenes between Rajniesh and Sherlyn have been shot poorly too and I’m sure they won’t excite even the most desperate of people.

All in all, nothing works for this film. The final sequence will let you leave the theaters laughing if you watch it.

Wajah Tum Ho Review: The Last Word

For making a crime thriller funny, watch Vishal Pandya ‘Wajah Tum Ho’. Skip this one please! 1.5 for this film.

Wajah Tum Ho Trailer

Wajah Tum Ho releases on 16th Dec, 2016.

