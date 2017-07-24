Valerian & The City Of A Thousand Planets Review

Rating: 1.5/5 Stars ( one and half stars)

Star Cast: Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, Herbie Hancock, Kris Wu, Rutger Hauer

Director: Luc Besson

What’s Good: stunning visuals, Rihanna’s dance

What’s Bad: the list is long. Read on…

Loo Break: Many

Watch or Not?: I wouldn’t recommend this one

Valerian and Laureline are government agents belonging to Alpha, a massive space station where millions of creatures coexist peacefully. They speak over 5000 languages. These creatures belong to diverse races and come from different planets including earth.

Valerian and Laureline are informed by Commander Arün Filitt that the space station is in danger from an unknown but extremely powerful force. Will Valerian and Laureline be able to protect the City of a Thousand Planets and its residents?

Meanwhile, Valerian falls in love with Laureline but she doesn’t reciprocate as he is a womanizer and scared of commitments. Will Valerian be able to win Laureline’s heart?

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets Review: Script Analysis

The film is based on the French science fiction comics series Valérian and Laureline, written by Pierre Christin and illustrated by Jean-Claude Mézières.

Director Luc Besson himself has penned the script.There are so many stories within one main story, that it becomes kind of tedious to sit through the film. So many side missions in one main mission and so many characters make it all the more incomprehensible and sometimes boring.

And yes, the film is too predictable.

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets Review: Star Performance

Dane DeHaan as Major Valerian puts up a fairly good performance. Cara Delevingne delivers a decent job in the avatar of Sergeant Laureline. Rihanna impresses as Bubble, a shapeshifting entertainer. Her dance sequence is something which I would love to watch on loop!

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets Review: Direction, Music

Nice visual effects make the science-fiction film partially entertaining but to make it interesting, the story should be crisp, which is where the film lags behind.

The film takes unnecessary time to reach the climax. The entire duration could be reduced by at least 30 minutes if not more.

It spends more time on Valerian and Laureline rather than their mission to save the Alpha.

Thierry Arbogast deserves mention for cinematography.

The action sequences are nicely made and make up a little for the drawbacks.

The film does make the audience think, will our future really become like this after 400 years? Will aliens take over earth making humans a minority?

There are a few LOL moments here and there but overall the film doesn’t connect emotionally and fails to make an enjoyable watch.

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets Review: The Last Word

While Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is visually stunning, but that is not enough to keep the viewer hooked on to it.

Infants who stare at cartoon programs on TV even when you put the television on mute, might enjoy watching this.

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets Trailer

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets releases on 28th July, 2017.

