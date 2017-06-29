Transformers: The Last Knight Review: Go For It If You Have Nothing Else To Do This Weekend

Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Isabela Moner, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Peter Cullen

Director: Michael Bay

What’s Good: Casting, performance

What’s Bad: Length, unnecessary characters, unnecessary subplots and definitely the action scene in the end

Loo Break: In the first half

Watch or Not?: The film will appeal only to action or sci-fi loving teenagers and kids belonging to the age group of 5-10 years.

User Rating:

Quintessa (Gemma Chan) is a Cybertronian sorceress who wants to destroy the earth (which they call Unicron) and recreate Cybertron.

Transformer Steelbane is killed by a transformer reaction force (TRF) Mecha. Before dying, he inserts a talisman in Cade Yeager’s body.

Cade Yeager, a struggling inventor is brought to Sir Edmund Burton by the latter’s transformer envoy Cogman. Burton is the last living member of the ancient Witwiccan order. He knows about the history of the Transformers on Earth and is dedicated to maintain their secret. Burton’s autobot Hot Rod kidnaps Viviane Wembly, a professor at the Oxford University. Burton reveals to Cade and Viviane that the latter is the last descendant of Merlin, the Wizard of King Arthur and advises her to use his staff (what is described in the film as a weapon of unimaginable power) and prevent the earth (unicorn) from getting destroyed by the Cybertron.

Cade, Viviane and Cogman set off in a submarine to find Merlin’s staff from his tomb which lies in a sunken ship belonging to Cybertronian Knights.

Will they be able to find the staff? What is Cade Yeager’s actual identity? Will they be able to save the earth from destruction?

Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script has an abundance of unnecessary characters both living and non living, without whom the film would surely have been shorter.

The introduction to the main story is too long and the first half could easily be shortened.

For instance, I summed up in just a few lines the story which writers Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Ken Nolan and director Michael Bay have tried to tell in a good two and half hours.

Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Review: Star Performance

Academy Award winning actor Anthony Hopkins as Sir Edmund Burton is a delight to watch. He brings life to Burton’s character. This is the character I will remember years after watching the film.

Mark Wahlberg reprises his role from the Age Of Extinction. He puts up a fairly good performance as Cade Yeager.

Laura Haddock as Viviane is convincing.

Isabela Moner as Izabela with a Z is impressive.

Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Review: Direction, Music

The real adventure begins in the second half, the first half just serves as the starter for the main course.

It’s absolutely okay if you miss the first half entirely and start watching the film from the second half.

However, the action scenes in the end too seem to be unnecessary stretched and you actually wait for them to get over. In one word the film is boring.

Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Review: The Last Word

The film fails to impress. The action scenes at the end are a yawn fest. It’s high time the transformers forget about Unicron and spare us from watching them in action. Not more than one star for this.

Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Trailer

Transformers: The Last Knight Movie releases on 28th June, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Transformers: The Last Knight Movie.