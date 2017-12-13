Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars ( Four stars)

Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Tom Hardy

Director: Rian Johnson

What’s Good: Second half, the return of Luke Skywalker & many jaw-dropping moments.

What’s Bad: Build up gets time to sink in & few unconvincing (yet passable) sequences here & there.

Loo Break: The film is of 150 minutes+ so you might need one in the interval; not a forced one but a natural one.

Watch or Not?: If you’ve watched all the previous parts of the series, you don’t need a reason but if you’re new to this binge watch all the seven parts and watch this one the first thing you’re done with the rest.

The Force Awakens saw its end when Rey (Daisy Ridley) met Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) handling him over the lightsaber. The Last Jedi which is supposedly the movie where last of the Jedi race will face the dark side and it starts with distinguishing a line between good (The Resistance) and the bad (The First Order). Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) boldly leading the resistance starts her journey to find her missing brother Luke Skywalker.

We bid a sad farewell to Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in the Force Awakens but we’ve Kylo Ren this time who has been seduced by the dark side fencing Rey and team. Rey is a Jedi and how she trains to one, whether or not she’ll be able to convince Luke to come back on the field, will the Jedi(s) become extinct? It’s hope vs power & watch the movie to see who wins.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Review: Script Analysis

The writer and director Rian Johnson takes the torch from Abrams and man, how he shines it bright. Giving a human touch, pausing the sounds just before an important scene & blasting them on right on time, making you feel there’s a story waiting to be explored throughout. This is a first for any Star Wars film – amidst the beautiful chaos of gun sounds there’s something deep hidden and you want to know what’s it.

The first-half takes time to register because of an elongated build up but second half catapults the movie up saving a place for it in IMDB 250. Last Jedi is not just every Star Wars fan’s dream but it stands out strong as a lone movie. This is not just about a war happening in a galaxy far far away, it’s more than just being a breathtaking sci-fi film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Review: Star Performance

Daisy Ridley – the rightful heir of Jedi race never misses a chance to impress. Balancing the cast dominated by strong males in the previous parts, Ridley is what this franchise was in a need for.

Mark Hamill! Did we miss Han Solo (Ford Harrison)? YES but did we got what was required to fill up his space? YES. As a Star Wars fan, I know there’s no Luke without Han but building up a story which never leaves the scope of missing the legend is a great thing achieved by Rian.

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren is good with his performance but unfortunately not dark enough as the previous antagonists. His character is properly mixed with the shades of good and bad to confuse but he’s not that bad when he’s dark neither he’s amazing when he’s supporting Rey.

We don’t have Carrie Fisher with us anymore but seeing her for one last time on the screen acted like a lump in my throat. Laura Dern says Carrie, “May the force be with you… always” and you can’t help but cry deep down your heart.

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron and Kelly Marie Tran surprise big time living their characters respectively. Benicio Del Toro shines in his little role adding the required humor in the script. John Boyega as Finn has some important scenes and he does not disappoint.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Review: Direction, Music

This Rian Johnson’s version of Star Wars; George Lucas and JJ Abrams would’ve been a proud predecessor today. Watchinn Rian’s work for the first time and that too in a movie like this tempts me to watch what he has done before creating this masterpiece. What makes Star Wars: The Last Jedi special of all the other parts is how the makers detach themselves from the burden of one epic franchise resulting into something heart-stirring.

Star Wars is known for its thumping music; from the Imperial March theme to its signature music its soundtrack is entirely situational yet finds a place in your playlist. John Williams – the man orchestrating music for most of the parts is back with his most melancholic instruments with this one. Depending majorly on the signature theme, Williams fills in the blank spaces between the scenes with his magic.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Movie Review: The Last Word

When we have building up franchises of superheroes; Star Wars stands tall with its head held high roaring its infinite existence since 40 years. A toast to the 8th episode of this magnanimous series and hoping for many more to come. Star Wars fan? You don’t need any push but those who do not watch the short recap videos of all 7 parts available on YouTube and don’t miss this one.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on 15th December 2017.

