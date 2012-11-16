Rating: 2/5 stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Mukul Dev, Juhi Chawla, Salman Khan (guest appearance).

What’s Good: Some humour; the action scenes.

What’s Bad: The dearth of comedy; the stretched story.

Loo Break: Anytime.

Watch or Not?: Watch for the laughs and over-the-top action scenes

Son Of Sardaar opens with Ajay Devgan’s bone-crunching fight scene in a club. In a guest appearance in the film, Salman Khan packs a few punches for his sardar friend and warns the goons, “Pathan ke yaar ke saath panga mat lena.” There’s a certain smugness in this whole sequence that pervades the entire movie and proves Sallu bhai really wrong.

NRI Jassi (Ajay Devgn) gets a courier from India after the above mentioned fight stating that the government wants to buy his land, which he had inherited from his late father. Now Jassi’s Randhawa clan lost most of its male members in bloody fights with the rival Sandhu family. After the death of Jassi’s father, his mother had taken him and fled the country.

Back home, the last fallen Sandhu has not been forgotten. His brother Billu (Sanjay Dutt) abandoned his sweetheart Pammi (Juhi Chawla) at their wedding, vowing to marry only when he has finished off the last Randhawa. Likewise, Billu’s fatherless nephews Titu (Vindu Dara Singh) and Tony (Mukul Dev) have sworn to stay off ice-cream and cold drinks.

Presuming that the anger must have cooled off in 25 years, Jassi returns to India where he falls for the sprightly Sukh (Sonakshi Sinha). A couple of coincidences later, Jassi finds himself as a guest in the Sandhu household. Then why isn’t Jassi roast meat yet?

By custom, the Sandhus treat their guest as gods and no harm must befall them while they are in the house. Another catch: Sukh is Billu’s niece.

So how does this good natured sardar come out of this jam?

Son Of Sardaar Review: Script Analysis

By now you probably know that Son Of Sardaar is a remake of S. S. Rajamouli’s Maryada Ramanna (which is a remake of a silent Hollywood film). The film has the germ of an entertainer but doesn’t ever get there. There are parts of the film that are funny but there should have been more than just those perfunctory laughs to salvage this one.

The writers also seem fine with the fact that a 15 second bland speech at the end should assuage viewers about the ending of a three decade long rivalry. The twist in Sukh-Jassi’s love story is some more reel time gone to waste.

Son Of Sardaar Review: Star Performances

Ajay Devgn tries his best to play the lovable, bumbling sardar and it doesn’t work all the time. Sonakshi Sinha does well as the sardarni. Sanjay Dutt is very good as Billu; it’s much fun to watch him wring his hands in frustration as he waits for Ajay Devgn to step out of the house. Though it’s probably Mukul Dev’s repeated innings as the thug Punjabi, he’s quite a treat to watch him in his form. Juhi Chawla is lovely even as she pines for Billu.

Son Of Sardaar Review: Direction, Music & Technical Aspects

Ashwani Dhar’s direction is good. While you get the feeling that he’s trying to make a northern version of Rajnikanth, the feeling doesn’t last long. The action scenes are well done and over-the-top with water tanks bursting, horse chase scenes and crumbling concrete everywhere. Himesh Reshammiya’s music is catchy. Aseem Bajaj’s cinematography is nice. Dharmendra Sharma’s editing is just alright.

Son Of Sardaar Review: The Last Word

Ajay Devgn does his best to be the endearing sardar in this masala flick. Go for the laughs and over-the-top action scenes, though it can get repetitive and tedious.

Son Of Sardaar Trailer

Son Of Sardaar released on 13th November, 2012.

