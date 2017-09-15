Simran Movie Review: Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Soham Shah, Manu Narayan, Aneesha Joshi, Rupinder Nagra, Mark Justice.

Director: Hansal Mehta

What’s Good: Every second Kangana Ranaut is in the frame & she’s almost there for the entire film, the character sketch of everyone, background music, Hansal Mehta exploring white, black & grey shades in one film.

What’s Bad: Some scenes are dragged & unnecessary, missed a London Thumakda kind of chartbuster.

Loo Break: Not at all! You’ll miss Kangana’s one of many brilliant expressions throughout the film.

Watch or Not?: Only if you’ve an appetite of digesting unconventional films. Though this will make you laugh your heart out.

Praful Patel (Kangana Ranaut) is an independent room keeper looking to own a house in Atlanta. She has her parents living in the town but wants to live life on her own terms. Facing some family issues, Praful is one of those girls who will make you smile even if her life is a disaster. On a trip to Las Vegas to attend a bachelorette party of her cousin, Praful gets addicted to gambling. This is where the issue starts & this is where the film takes an unconventional route.

Handling her professional and personal life, which by the way is a mess, Praful enters the dark shade of the film in the second half. Meeting Sameer (Soham Shah), trying to revive her fun-filled life and strangling in messier situations is a rough outline of the plot. Wait for the climax as it is the sweetest thing of the film. Watch out for how Praful becomes Simran and how you’ll fall in love with her with each passing scene.

Simran Review: Script Analysis

Where Hansal Mehta’s last film Aligarh was a dark sky, Simran is a shining cloud in his sky. It’s a painting – many will wonder what’s in it but the one who gets it will know the value of it. The film will never let you guess in which genre it falls. You’ll feel it’s a comedy with one scene when Mehta will slap you with an intense scene. From bargaining in Las Vegas till asking for free peanuts with a beer, Mehta has covered everything to show how Praful Patel is.

As Leos Carax, a French film director once said, “Cinema is a foreign language, a language created for those who need to travel to the other side of life.” Mehta uses this language in the film. Throughout the film, you’ll be intrigued to know what will be the end of the story. There are some drags in the film resulting few dead scenes here and there. It also sometimes questions your thinking ability but ignore it and enjoy what the film has to offer. Each character is written so well that even role of a bartender in the film will stay with you after all is over.

Simran Review: Star Performance

Simran is all about Kangana Ranaut, 5 minutes into the film and you know this is going to be special. We all know she can act well, but she achieves something bigger with this film – she speaks with her silence. Everyone thought what can come close to her brilliant performance in Queen, well Simran it is. From crying her heart out in one scene to making everyone laugh in other – Kangana does it all. Her magnetic smile, shouting eyes and priceless expressions makes this one of her best performances.

Each character plays the role very well. Though, I feel, Sohum Shah’s character should have been developed properly. He has his different characteristics but belittles himself in the shadow cast by the talent mounted by Kangana. The subplot between Kangana and her father is very well written and performed.

Simran Review: Direction, Music

Avoiding whatever controversies raised up with the writing of his film, Simran has one of the most well-written stories Bollywood will ever see. Will not forget to mention Apurva Asrani – he is the salient hero of the film. The master Mehta plays along with instruments to create this mind-soothing orchestra.

Sachin-Jigar scores average with the songs in the film, but they’ve done magic with the background score. The BGM binds with scenes so well catapulting it to another level. Pinjra and Meet go very well with the situations, Lagdi Hai Thaai is an unnecessary addition.

Simran Review: The Last Word

Go and watch this film for Kangana Ranaut’s yet another stellar performance. This film also proves one more thing – there never could be a best for Kangana as she’s unstoppable. Hansal Mehta! Thank you for Simran.

Simran Trailer

Simran releases on 15 September, 2017.

