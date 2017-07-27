Raag Desh Movie Review

Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Amit Sadh, Mrudula Murali

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

What’s Good: casting, performance, research

What’s Bad: editing, editing and editing. Editing plays the villain in this film.

Loo Break: During interval as you really need to focus on every scene to try to understand the film.

Watch or Not?: You can decide after reading the review

User Rating:

The film deals with the story of the historical Red Fort Trials of 1945 where three Indian National Army. Three INA officers Major General Shah Nawaz Khan, Lt Col Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon and Lt Col Prem Sahgal were court-martialled for allegedly waging war against the British Indian Army between September to 1942 and April 1945 with charges of murder and abetment to murder against them.

Raag Desh Review: Script Analysis

Excellent research, good intention and a convincing story is ruined solely by poor implementation.

The film starts of from somewhere then suddenly moves to somewhere. The transitions in between scenes are not smooth and hence leave the viewer puzzled.

The scrip is loosely-knitted and had a lot of scope for improvement. It could have been tighter. If duration is the cause for the cruel chopping here and there, then there were a lot of unnecessary scenes worth deleting.

Raag Desh Review: Star Performance

Kunal Kapoor delivers an average performance as Major General Shah Nawaz Khan. He is an excellent actor but appears too casual. I expected better.

Amit Sadh delivers a good performance as Lt Col Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon.

Mohit Marwah is my favourite from this film. What a performance! He is super impressive in the avatar of Lt Col Prem Sahgal.

Kenny Desai as Bhulabhai Desai steals the show in this film. His courtroom monologue is the best scene in the film.

Kenny Basumatary as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose does a good job in his limited role.

Raag Desh Review: Direction, Music

The film is difficult to understand as it moves too randomly between the past and the present. The film will be a little incomprehensible for those who are not very well versed with modern Indian history. Tigmanshu Dhulia disappoints big time.

Raag Desh is an example of how poor editing can absolutely ruin a film. Abrupt cuts here and there makes the film appear like a documentary.

The casting is bang on! Mukesh Chhabra did an e excellent job there by finding out lookalikes of the real characters on whom the film is based.

The sets made for the Red Fort looked very artificial. Cinematography is average and so is the music. I don’t remember a single song after walking out of the theater barring Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, which was INA’s marching song.

Raag Desh Review: The Last Word

I entered the theatre with a lot of expectations from a film about a chapter from the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the man who had immense contributions to India’s freedom movement. But poor execution ruined the film and terrible editing made it absolutely difficult to understand.

This Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial will not appeal to every kind of viewer and I’m afraid not everybody will be able to understand or follow it.

Two stars.

Raag Desh Trailer

Raag Desh releases on 28th July, 2017.

