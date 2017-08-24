Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Aadar Jain, Anya Singh, Sachin Pilagaonkar

Director: Habib Faisal

What’s Good: The script and the proficient performances by both the debuting lead stars

What’s Bad: The second half, which could have been trimmed a little

Loo Break: Just a couple of them!

Watch or Not?: This film demands a must watch. Purely for the earnest performances by the actors in addition to the film’s unique script.

User Rating:

The film, which has been inspired by real events, starts off with the introduction of a certain under trial named ‘Machung Lalung’, who gets justice after a long delay of many years. The film, then, introduces us to its lead characters Sanju (Aadar Jain) and Bindu (Anya Singh), the two undertrials who got ‘victimised’ due of their respective circumstances. Due to their financial inabilities to fight their cases through a rich lawyer, their stay in the jail keeps on getting longer by the day. One day, on the account of the jail’s anniversary, its superintendent (Sachin Pilgaonkar) announces the formation of a unisex musical band, comprising of talented undertrials. This, then, gives rise to the formation of ‘Senaani Band’, which comprises of Sanju, Bindu and three other members, who are also undertrials. No sooner the band performs in front of a minister and the media, they win their hearts and attention and become an instant internet sensation.

Around the same time, the ‘Senaani Band’ also get a chance to perform with a leading rock band, who, in turn, tells them about a musical competition with a prize money of a whopping Rs. 50 lakhs. At the behest of buying new musical instruments from a musical shop in a mall, the ‘Senaani Band’ members plan to escape from the jail authorities so that they win the competition and hire a lawyer who can prove their innocence. Do the ‘Senaani Band’ members succeed in their plan to prove their innocence, does the ‘Senaani Band’ manage to participate in the musical competition and win it, do the undertrials ever get the freedom that they are entitled to, is what forms the rest of the film.

Qaidi Band Review: Script Analysis

The film has a unique script which one has come across in the recent times. The script gets utmost support from the director’s vision to make the film. The film builds its momentum in the extremely engaging first half. The second half, despite having a couple of dull moments, manages to keep the momentum intact with its taut screenplay.

Qaidi Band Review: Star Performance

Both the lead stars viz., Aadar Jain, Anya Singh make their Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band. The confidence and the conviction which they show in their respective performances is truly remarkable. Despite the fact that Aadar Jain has a sincere screen presence, the fact remains that he still has to work a bit while handling emotional scenes. On the other hand, Anya Singh’s has an endearing and arresting screen presence. Additionally, her captivating acting prowess makes her a name to watch out for. The onscreen chemistry between Anya Singh and Aadar Jain makes for a very endearing watch. The veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar makes a comeback in Hindi cinema with Qaidi Band. He does a decent job in the role of the police inspector. Rest of the actors do their bit to take the film forward.

Qaidi Band Review: Direction, Music

After having made a mark in Bollywood with films like Do Dooni Chaar, Ishaqzaade, and Daawat-e-Ishq, director Habib Faisal does an extremely remarkable job with Qaidi Band. Thanks to his directorial ability, he flawlessly converts the script into a compelling visual delight onscreen. With his directorial skills in Qaidi Band, he has catapulted into the league of exemplary film makers. The film’s music (Amit Trivedi) is captivating and complements the script to a ‘t’. Ditto for the film’s background music (Hitesh Modak).

Qaidi Band Review: The Last Word

For all those who appreciate raw, genuine talent and unadulterated entertainment, you will surely love this film. The film has the potential and the tendency to grow big, majorly due to word of mouth publicity.

Three stars!

Qaidi Band Trailer

Qaidi Band releases on 25th August 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Qaidi Band.

Trending :