Mulk Movie Review: Pinches The Soul To Question Your Humanity!

Mulk Movie Review Rating: 4.5/5 Stars (Four and a half stars)

Star Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Prateik Babbar, Prachee Shah Paandya, Vartika Singh, Ashrut Jain, Indraneil Sengupta.

Director: Anubhav Sinha.

What’s Good: If I had that kind of money, I would’ve spent it on everyone around me to go & watch this movie! From Rishi Kapoor’s intense presence, all-heart Taapsee, wicked-yet-entertaining Ashutosh Rana to Manoj Pahwa – the guy who has exhaled every bit of performer in him – Mulk is only about what’s good.

What’s Bad: Halfway into the film & the biggest tension for me was how will I fill this section? Finally, I don’t have anything nitpick to stuff here.

Loo Break: Waste an hour before the movie in a loo just because there’s no temptation, even for once throughout the film.

Watch or Not?: Even if you haven’t watched a single movie at a theatre throughout your lifetime, make sure this is your first.

User Rating:

Murad Ali Mohammed (Rishi Kapoor) is a small-time lawyer living in his family house in Varanasi which has been there since before the partition. Just any other Muslim in India, Murad Ali is someone who’s best friend with a Kanhaiya as he’s with an Aftab. He is shown to have some personal issues with his brother, Bilaal Mohammed (Manoj Pahwa).

Bilaal’s son Shahid (Prateik Babbar) gets provoked by an alleged terrorist to plant a bomb blast for the sake of his religion’s good. The entire family of Murad Ali comes under the radar of police. Displaying the juvenile mentality of people around them & in the court, the story moves forward when Hindu daughter-in-law Aarti (Taapsee Pannu) of Murad Ali’s Muslim family defends them in the court.

Mulk Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Anubhav Sinha finalised the final script of Mulk after going through 13-14 drafts of it. He also went to the master-director Shoojit Sircar with the script & he said that it is one of his best written works. I would add to this – It’s not just Sinha’s best written work but also one of the best to come out of Bollywood. It’s dark, gritty, disturbing, intriguing but the most importantly entertaining.

From hearing the sound of an Azaan with the visuals of Ganga river to strong leveled arguments in court about Hindu & Muslims, Mulk has a surprise for you throughout. There are such amazing dialogues, you just don’t get enough time to sink in the greatness of each one of them. The courtroom drama is extremely powerful relying on Sinha’s rather stalwart script. It questions your humanity & those who are ready with the answers will enjoy this.

Mulk Movie Review: Star Performance

In a film full of gutsy performers you need someone like Rishi Kapoor to lead them. His portrayal of Murad Ali Mohammed leaves you numb. He never tried too hard to be in his character, he’s just there going with the flow. After sometime he reaches a point where you start falling for him & that’s where the actor Rishi Kapoor comes in the scene.

I don’t think there could have been anyone else apart from Taapsee Pannu to stand such amount of talent coming through all corners in the film. She just didn’t exhale the expertise coming from all the connoisseurs but also added her magical touch to it.

Second half of the film belonged to Ashutosh Rana! He nailed the courtroom drama out of the park. He carried the required menace throughout the film & that wicked smile of his – perfection along with brilliance. Apart from all these legends, for me the biggest take away from the film will be Manoj Pahwa. He is the best & most natural in the emotional scenes.

Rajat Kapoor adds his trademarked presence to whatever screen time he gets. He adds his elements & gets couple of very good scenes. Kumud Mishra as the judge has many hilarious interruptions in between but it’s the climax where we get to see what he can do as an actor. Neena Gupta as Rishi Kapoor’s wife is also very good, also when it comes to emotional scenes. Prateik Babbar is decent but doesn’t have much of the screen time.

Prachee Shah Paandya emotes herself very well. In just couple of scenes, she leaves a huge impact with her acting. Vartika Singh as Aayat delivers a fine performance. Small role but effective enough because of Vartika’s natural presence. Ashrut Jain, too, does well as Rashid. Even doing well is enough in a movie like Mulk with so many performers.

Mulk Movie Review: Direction, Music

There comes a movie in the career of every director after which he’s seen differently. Anubhav Sinha will always be known as the man who made Mulk. He’s the salient winner of the film. Executing everything with perfection, he makes Mulk, a thrilling ride of emotions. There are many bold moments which might disturb some, but in the ends it’s the logic he talks about.

Mangesh Dhakde’s background score goes well with the mood. It is dark & serious throughout the film. There are just 3 songs, out of which 2 are played in the background. Sunidhi Chauhan’s Thenge Se serves its purpose. Shakeel Azmi’s lyrics in that songs are quite quirky. Vishal Dadlani’s Khudara is placed very well & strongly supports the emotional happenings.

Mulk Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Mulk is one such film that will hold your guts till the end. It’ll pinch your soul hard & question your humanity. Stellar performances, mind-blowing climax & superlative narration – this is so far, the best movie of 2018.

Four and a half stars!

Mulk Movie Trailer

Mulk Movie releases on 3rd August, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Mulk Movie .