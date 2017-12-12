Monsoon Shootout Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two Stars)

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma, Geetanjali Thapa, Neeraj Kabi, Tannishtha Chatterjee

Director: Amit Kumar

What’s Good: Climax, narration & the efforts taken to execute the story.

What’s Bad: Pointless story, boring moments & a fake pretentious feeling of ‘I-am-a-great-film’.

Monsoon Shootout starts showing Adi (Vijay Varma) – a rookie cop starting his journey in the crime branch. On his first day he’s grilled hard by his senior Khan (Neeraj Kabi) & is exposed to the reality behind solving cases. The builders of city are in an extortion threats from a slum lord named Dagar Bhai (R. Balasubramaniam). Shiva (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) – an axe killer working for Dagar Bhai gets ratted out by a police informer.

Titled as monsoon shootout – the film’s deciding sequence is shot while it’s raining. Adi pointing a gun at Shiva & has three paths to follow as taught by his father – the wrong, right or the middle one. Rest of the story has 3 possible scenarios for each of his decision. The climax is entirely different, savour it if you digest the entire film.

Monsoon Shootout Movie Review: Script Analysis

The movie fails at being what it is! An unconventional way to narrate the story is anytime a good option but you need to have a good story for that. The dark, noir feeling is a desperate attempt to make it look interesting for its target audience.

Has few amazing moments – showing the time spent by using the lit candles, the face of a wet sculpture of Lord Ganesha falls witnessing the wrongdoings.

Only if Amit had concentrated on making the story more intriguing and relatable, Monsoon Shootout could’ve turned out to be one amazing film. He had everything a good movie needs – from performers to producers.

Monsoon Shootout Movie Review: Star Performance

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – a name on whom the film is sold has really not much to do in the film. Do not, at all, expect a Raman Raghav from this one. He’s good in some scenes, bland in others – surely not one of his best.

Ravi Varma who’s leading the film is weak with his expressions. He’s plainly boring, maybe because of the writing of his character but nowhere you feel anything for him. Neeraj Kabi is good but falls victim for lazily written story.

Monsoon Shootout Movie Review: Direction, Music

Amit Kumar as a director is a winner; he serves well whatever tasteless food he has on the plate. Let what the story may be, it’s extremely difficult to handle 3 scenarios of same scene in a movie. Akshay Kumar’s 8×10 Tasveer Tasveer was a failure in a similar race of narration. But, recently released Ittefaq handled the same ‘same scene, different scenarios’ thing with an intriguing story in hand.

The movie just has two songs – Pal and Andheri Raat. Composed by Rochak Kohli, Pal works well in the film. Syncing in well with the romantic scenes, this Arijit Singh song has a great chance to be remembered more than the movie. “Andheri Raat Mein Diya Mere Haath Mein” are the starting lyrics of the other song. I don’t think I need to elaborate more on it.

Monsoon Shootout Movie Review: The Last Word

This is a film true movie-buffs could watch to learn some good stuff about narration, others can totally skip it. Watch it only if there’s a shootout happening in monsoon and you’ve no place elsewhere to hide.

Two stars!

Monsoon Shootout Movie Trailer

Monsoon Shootout Movie releases on 15th December, 2017.

