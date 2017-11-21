Kadvi Hawa Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Sanjai Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tillotama Shome, Bhupesh Singh.

Director: Nila Madhab Panda

What’s Good: This is unique for a film, it has something which is good as a story but bad as reality.

What’s Bad: The era we’re living in, many will not even think to watch such small films in theatres. Yes, the film is slow but so is the poison, but it achieves its aim towards the end.

Loo Break: The film is just of 100 minutes, you’ll get tempted to take a break but hold on till it’s all over.

Watch or Not?: Strictly not for those who think cinema is just a source of entertainment because Kadvi Hawa is a dark & depressing reality.

Set in a small village of Rajasthan, Mahua, Kadvi Hawa is the story about an old blind retired farmer, Deu (Sanjai Mishra) and his apprehension towards the drastic climate change due to global warming. His son, Mukund (Bhupesh Singh) has a huge amount of loan to repay to the bank. Gunu Babu (Ranvir Shorey) is a loan recovery officer who is also known as Yamdut – The God Of Death in the village. His alias is not in a funny way but a very depressing one – “Tum jab bhi yahan aate ho 4-5 logo ki zindagi saath le jaate ho” complains Deu while talking to Gunu Babu in a scene.

Gunu Babu is from Odisha where he has already sacrificed his house and father to the floods. He wants his remaining family to move in with him before the next cloud bursts his life. It’s not easy to recover money from someone who himself is exhausted of life. Gunu Babu realises this is going to be tough and asks Deu to help him in the process of recovering money from the villagers. He also offers him a hefty commission for this. The rest of the story is about how this deal helps and destroys the already messed up situation in both of their lives. How both of them are right with their hands handcuffed with the chains of nature.

Kadvi Hawa Movie Review: Script Analysis

Kadvi Hawa is by Nila Madhab Panda – the man who gave us a gem in I Am Kalam. He justifies the writing by Nitin Dixit trying to be as close to reality as possible. A blind man trying to get his way in a crowded bus, a guy riding 5 kids on his bike and using a rope to keep them aligned during the journey – an authentic validity of how there are people living such life.

The film not only tackles the climate change but it also shows the poor state of farmers in its crisp 100 minutes of runtime. Never during the movie director on-your-face explains why Gunu is in Rajasthan but it’s clear he wants to dwell in an area where there’s no fear of water destroying people’s lives – an AMAZING subtext to note.

Yes, the irony was how in a theatre full of air conditioners we were watching a movie on the topic of climate change – but it also helps to swallow in a depressing reality.

Kadvi Hawa Movie Review: Star Performance

Sanjai Mishra reached a point in his life where he doesn’t need any validation on what he does. Being topless with a mere dhoti to cover your body in more than half of the film – which actor would be able to see through the reality with such transparency? It’s the toughest to play a blind character because there’s a very thin line which you can cross and overact. Mishra aces his role being within that line.

Ranvir Shorey excels as a frustrated loan recovery officer. Throughout the film, he had to express his helplessness and he emotes the same with his signature inventiveness. Facing of a stellar performer like Sanjai Mishra, you need a Ranvir Shorey to maintain the balance. Tillotama Shome plays the wife of Bhupesh Singh and does well, though you feel she should’ve had more screen space with a strong subplot of her side of the story. Bhupesh doesn’t have much to do, a couple of scenes which are good if not remarkable.

Kadvi Hawa Movie Review: Direction, Music

From inspiring everyone in I Am Kalam, spotlighting the issue of AIDS in Babloo Happy Hai, tackling female feticide and gender equality in Jalpari to directing a satire on the water crisis in Kaun Kitney Paani Mein – Nila Madhab Panda has done it all. Hitting the bonafide chords, he’s back with Kadvi Hawa to make us think, yet again, what’s wrong with our world.

The movie has just one song, Main Banjar sung by Mohan Kannan tears your soul with its chilling lyrics penned by Mukta Bhatt and music by Santosh Jagdale. Gulzar Saab’s poem ‘Mausam Beghar Hone Lage Hai’ concludes this journey of realisation on a thought-provoking note.

Kadvi Hawa Movie Review: The Last Word

Kadvi Hawa or the dark wind is from those movies you don’t watch to entertain yourself. Stay away if you’re watching this as your usual movie but watch it for sure if you want to be aware what’s really happening around.

Three and a half stars!

Kadvi Hawa Movie Trailer

Kadvi Hawa Movie releases on 24th November, 2017.

