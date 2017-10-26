Jia aur Jia Movie Review Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin, Arslan Goni

Director: Howard Rosemeyer

What’s Good: It’s a film entirely shot in Sweden, so good for the film it’ll get the travel subsidy. But, again, that’s good for the makers so I guess we’re left with nothing. Oh! yes, the movie is just of 90 minutes. So! Yes, one good thing.

What’s Bad: When there’s nothing good, let’s play a guess game what will be bad (Oh! Yes you’re right).

Loo Break: You will wish for a weak bladder throughout the film.

Watch or Not?: There a lot of eventful things you could do with the precious 90 minutes of your life, like watching a better film maybe?

As the name suggests the story is about two Jias, Jia Venkatram (Richa Chadha) and Jia Garewal (Kalki Koechlin). Both end up together on a trip in Sweden. As Bollywood has always showed us, when one friend is quirky other needs to be introvert. During the trip they explore few things about each other which shocks them much.

On one lonely night, when there’s no one on the streets but our two Jias having fun. They bump into Vaasu (Arslan Goni) – coincidentally another Indian when you can’t see anyone from the human race in the entire locality (Full marks for the thinking). As they become ‘do se bhale teen’ – a love angle became mandatory to fill the hill of stereotypical situations. To hit the last nail in the coffin, there’s one pure desi twist post intermission. Watch the movie to know what’s it, why only reviewers should suffer everytime.

Howard Rosemeyer, who has choreographed for movies like Parineeta and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag has miserably failed to mould a half-baked into a story. But I would personally thanks Howard Rosemeyer, because Jia is the name of my ex-girlfriend, and with this film he has finally helped me to move on.

Sarcasm apart, there are few good moments in the film but they are very few and lack honesty. At times you feel this is a ‘cocktail’ of many Bollywood films. It’s full of cinematic loopholes but Richa and Kalki try their best to save this already sunk ship.

Kalki Koechlin as Jia Garewal fits the bill but sometimes gets flowed by the bromidic narrative. She is ‘i-am-quirky-on-your-face’ kind of odd-ball. Due to stretched screenplay her character gets irksome at times.

Richa Chadha is honest with her performance and goes well with her innocence until Howard decides to make her forcedly cry in a locked bathroom. She tries to fit in the story but alas! Even Judi Dench would’ve failed to rearrange the deck chairs on this Titanic. Arslan Goni is forgettable! For the first time, I overheard someone in the press showing commenting in a first scene of a debut actor saying, “Overacting kar raha hai.”

Howard Rosemeyer, as fancy as his name his direction was absolutely plain. He has assisted Pradeep Sarkar and does well shooting some of the locations in Sweden. More than direction, the film fails majorly at scripting stage. You can avoid shady direction if your story is good but even a Mirzya could flop when you don’t have a strong content.

Music is by Nisschal Zaveri and Sachin Gupta, sadly it fails to create the desired impact. Though, Na Jaa sung by Nandini Srikar acts as the gold in the dross. It connects and is sung wonderfully making it the only memorable thing about the film.

You can give it watch if you really want to watch any film, but my personal suggestion will be to save some bucks as the next two months are filled with pretty exciting films.

Jia aur Jia releases on 27th October, 2017.

