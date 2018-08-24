Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Movie Review: Hindi, Chinese & Urdu – Laugh In Every Language!

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Piyush Mishra, Jassie Gill, Aparshakti Khurrana, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

Director: Mudassar Aziz

What’s Good: Gut-busting dialogues & the way they’re delivered by everyone especially Jimmy Sheirgill and Piyush Mishra, the quirky & fresh wave called Sonakshi Sinha, humour was present throughout in parts

What’s Bad: The story gets dragged in the second half & songs are forced

Loo Break: Strictly during the songs

Watch or Not?: Even if you haven’t watched the part 1, watch this to go back and watch the first one

Harpreet Kaur aka Happy (Sonakshi Sinha) is an aspiring Horticulture professor and leaves for China to do the job. Facing some issues at home, her father is unaware about her location. In China, a set of bad guys are waiting for another Happy (Diana Penty) which is also about to land with her ‘singer’ husband Guddu (Ali Fazal). Both the Happy(s) pick up the wrong driver & their fate gets turned.

The bad guys are looking for Happy No.1 (Diana Penty) but they pick up Happy No. 2 (Sonakshi Sinha). The Horticulture college people pick up Happy No. 1 (Diana Penty) and Guddu. The story gets interesting when Daman Singh Bhagga (Jimmy Sheirgill) and Usman Afridi (Piyush Mishra) also get abducted to come and find the real happy in China. This comedy of errors continue unfolding many unknown aspects to the story introducing many characters, mainly Khushwant Singh Gill (Jassi Gill).

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Dialogues by Mudassar Aziz are among the main reasons for which this film will work. Of course, Jimmy Sheirgill and Piyush Mishra top the reasons of why you shouldn’t miss this film. The Indo-Pak & Indo-China jokes are so smartly placed & brilliantly written, you’d laugh even after hearing them for multiple times. Great performances + unmissable dialogues makes this a level higher than part 1 for me.

Its prequel also was highly dependent on dialogues and performances but Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi made me laugh throughout. The one liners were there at regular interval & that’s why there wasn’t any space for boredom to enter. Audience will grab this as a time-pass, fun & entertaining watch; it has everything you need from a light hearted comedy. Second half could’ve been better but one will easily overlook it given the many cheerful things the film has.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Movie Review: Star Performance

Jimmy Sheirgill is the ‘sher’ of the film. He’s totally in a zone where he knows no one can touch him. Maintaining a proper mixture of swag, charm & amuse, he’s too funny for words. Piyush Mishra is god level! This man can do ANYTHING. He complements Jimmy so well, the next part in the franchise should be titled as ‘Kaylula Aur Bagga’.

Sonakshi Sinha brings in freshness with her portrayal of happy. These were risky shoes to fill because Happy still is Diana for everyone. Sona jumps in & never for a second disappoints. Jassi Gill surprises big time! He shares few of very hilarious scenes & leaves his mark. He’s a charmer amongst the ladies also has a added touch of comical relief (Another Diljit for Bollywood?).

Aparshakti Khurrana comes in as a delightful surprise and has a meaty role. He, too, manages to gather many laughs. Jeeveshu Ahluwalia – there was a smile on my face the minute I saw him on screen (fan spotted). He’s good in his short appearance though I wished to see more of him.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Movie Review: Direction, Music

Mudassar Aziz had a very limited scope when it came to explore the template from the first film. He manages to add some clever writing in order to execute this comedy of errors. There are places where the direction is very good but also there are few misses in the second half. Aziz should more be appreciated for a writer than the director in this one.

Sohail Sen’s soundtrack is a pretty forgettable one. Happy Bhag Jayegi had some very underrated gems in songs but here they come as an obstruction. Apart from the title track none of them clicks. The background score is weaved very well with the story line. The Chinese touch to the score goes well with the scenes.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is one of those films in which you can have fun with your entire family. It has moments which will make you laugh even if you’re watching it for the nth time on television years from now. Whatever is the fate of this film, I want a spin-off film of Bagga & Kaylula.

Three and a half stars!

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Movie releases on 24th August, 2018.

