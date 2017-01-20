Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and half stars)

Star Cast: Sunil Grover, Zakir Hussain, Anjana Sukhani, Rajesh Sharma, Dipannita Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Vishal Mishra

What’s Good: Only a few funny elements here and there are watchable.

What’s Bad: An absolutely immature script that makes no sense whatsoever.

Loo Break: Yes! Lots of them.

Watch or Not?: Sunil Grover has fans but trust me this film will certainly disappoint them. Give this one a miss, you can wait to spend on the next two big releases.

Arnab Ghosh (Sunil Grover) is a prime time journalist with a leading news channel. Thanks to his provocative and overpowering interviews, no politician agrees to appear on his show and he is soon demoted to an earlier slot.

Unhappy with his demotion, Arnab plans to come back with a bang and that’s when a unique idea strikes him.

He pitches a live interview with the country’s most dreaded man, D to his editor Roy (Rajesh Sharma). While Roy earlier brushes it off as a stupid idea, after facing pressure from the channel owners for their dropping ratings, agrees to go ahead with it.

Helping Ghosh on this big story is Neha (Dipannita Sharma) who is termed as the best ‘news writer’. She is shown to be a Lifestyle editor at the channel.

Post making a few funny stories surrounding D’s personal life that instantly go viral over social media, Ghosh gets a call for interview with the real man.

Will Arnab be able to get D on a live interview and will he return alive is what is left to see.

Coffee With D Review: Script Analysis

Vishal Mishra’s Coffee With D supposedly landed in problems with the real Don and had to postpone their release. Although, after I watched this film, I wonder how D could even have had a problem with it. There is so much stupidity in this film that may be how lightly they have taken Don’s character, could have irked him.

Arnab Ghosh’s character is inspired from former Times Now Editor-In-Chief, Arnab Goswami. While Sunil Grover taps into the personality of the journalist quite aptly, its the foolish representation that seems lame. The real Arnab maybe dramatic but his intelligence is not a farce. One huge problem with the script of this film is its poor representation of media. The chief editor demoting a prime time anchor to a cookery show is not only hard to believe but next to impossible. What’s even funny is that after he gets demoted, we see his credit cards becoming invalid for use in the next scene.

The so called edit meeting looks like a freak show or a school classroom with the journalists being thrown out for pitching bad story ideas. Dipannita Sharma’s character is a classic case of stereotyping women journalists covering lifestyle beats as bimbos. It’s pathetic to see how women journalists are portrayed in cinema. Every scene with Dipannita’s character is laden with sexual innuendos. It’s as if the writers cannot imagine a woman reaching a high position, without compromising to her boss.

Coming to the main angle of the story, the ‘Coffee with D’ concept is portrayed foolishly. Jokes such as D’s right hand not having enough balance on his phone are expected to make you laugh. Also, how conveniently we see the channel manufacturing stories that are actually fake to grab D’s attention.

Thanks to the censor board, a lot of dialogues in the film are muted, which breaks the link in most scenes.

Overall a weak script pulls this film down miserably.

Coffee With D Review: Star Performance

Sunil Grover is better known for his comic act on the television show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. The comedian is seen playing the lead here and well, he surely lacks the potential to be one. He is likable only in parts and after a point, his mimicry of Arnab turns irritating.

Zakir Hussain plays the character of D. He is an actor with great potential but the script fails him and he probably comes across as one of the most disappointing Don ever.

Pankaj Tripathi does his part well. His comic timing is spot on in the film.

Rajesh Sharma could have been well suited for the role of an Editor to a Hindi news channel that sensationalizes news than in this case. His dialogue delivery as the boss who blurts out things like ‘Grab him by his b*lls’ looks uncomfortable.

Dipannita Sharma and Anjana Sukhani hardly make any impact with their roles.

Coffee With D Review: Direction, Music

Vishal Mishra’a Coffee With D is flawed on a lot of levels. Apart from the script, there is also a major issue with the way the film has been shot. The locations choices are quite below average and especially the whole TV channel and studio set up looks terrible. Successful channels have swanky studios, this one looked like it is a dingy parking lot turned into a studio.

The family scenes, featuring Sunil Grover and Anjana Sukhani seem highly disconnected from the rest of the story and a lot of them are even unnecessary. It seems there have been some big time loopholes in the editing in this case.

Songs are introduced randomly and form as a big distraction in most cases because the music is not appealing.

The dubbing for many scenes has not been done properly and hence the audio and video do not blend.

Background score for most scenes is atrocious.

One particular scene where Dipannita Sharma is seen stripping, is forcefully added as a commercial element but could have easily been chopped off.

Mishra’s Coffee With D is basically a failure in all major departments.

Coffee With D Review: The Last Word

Coffee With D is strictly avoidable. Don’t waste your money on this one!

Coffee With D Trailer

Coffee With D releases on 20th Jan, 2017.

