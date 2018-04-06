Blackmail Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Gajraj Rao, Anuja Sathe, Prabhudhuman Singh Mall

Director: Abhinay Deo

What’s Good: Certain kind of mystery that’s been retained throughout, Superlative performances by supporting cast.

What’s Bad: Few minor blemishes in the script, snoozy editing at places.

Loo Break: Do not even think of it; even if you missed a bit, be ready to be BLACKMAILED.

Watch or Not?: Certain movies demand certain audience, if you can digest movies without unnecessary masala, to for it.

User Rating:

The story of Blackmail revolves around the life of three people Dev (Irrfan Khan) – an honest husband, Reena (Kriti Kulhari) – the cheating wife and Ranjit (Arunoday Singh) – lover of the cheating wife. It all starts when Dev gets to know his wife is cheating on him with someone else. He goes through three options mentally – killing the wife, killing the lover or blackmailing the lover.

Dev goes with the third option that results in rise of innumerous unexpected situations. Rest of the story is divided into 4 blackmails taking place in the film. Who blackmails who, blackmailer becomes blackmailee and many more things get uncovered in the second half.

Blackmail Movie Review: Script Analysis

Kind of script Blackmail has, there’s always a risk of stepping over the blurry lines between mystery and absurdity. Parveez Sheikh has penned the script with turning on his sass and brilliance. From inclusion of old songs in the scenes to running half naked among the chaos, Deo makes us miss Delhi Belly with this one. First half of the movie provokes us to ask questions but by the second half, Deo makes sure to put everything in place. Pradhuman Singh Mall along with delivering a fine performance has also jotted down some hilarious dialogues. Giving impactful lines to such stellar caste makes an easy job for Deo to create that required atmosphere. Ending of the film is debatable as some might find it incomplete but as far as I’m concerned, it’s an unbroken and enchanting piece of art.

Blackmail Movie Review: Star Performance

If you’ve someone like Irrfan Khan to the credit list, you don’t really require many actors to balance the acting department. But here’s where Blackmail wins, along with Irrfan Khan’s flawless performance every other actor has delivered magic with their presence. Straight faced yet mastermind Irrfan Khan is a live-wire here. His character is so simply written you can’t help but adore him throughout. Kriti Kulhari, though not has much do as compared to her previous films, but boy she is looking beautiful and badass at the same time. Arunoday Singh plays a major role in making this film entertaining. He was stereotyped as this brand ambassador of a protein shake company but with this one he proves he has much more in store for us.

Divya Dutta is perfect in the role of a dominating, foul-mouthed wife. The amount of dedication she has put to get into the skin of her character is clearly visible on screen. Pradhuman Singh Mall, Noora from Tere Bin Laden, plays the role of Irrfan’s friend Anand Tripathi. With every of his films, he proves how Bollywood is failing to utilize this gem of an actor. Omi Vaidya as Boss DK, Gajraj Rao as Chawla and Anuja Sathe as Prabha complete the list of memorable performances gifted to us by this film.

Blackmail Movie Review: Direction, Music

When Abhinay Deo made his debut with a film like Delhi Belly in 2011, hopes were high from the man to deliver something on the similar lines. He’s back and though it’s not as good as his debut but given the scarcity of films of this kind, we’ll buy this with a smile. The thing which makes this less entertaining than Delhi Belly is its disfigured script. At times, the narration becomes too unconvincing to believe.

Amit Trivedi’s songs along with Mickey McCleary’s music ticks this film as perfect in yet another section. Nindaraan Diyaan is amazingly used defining the crux of ‘cheating wife’ in the film. With just one song Trivedi manages to build up a lot of emotions with Irrfan’s character. Songs like Badla and Sataasat are just another example of how to perfectly use songs in a film. Mickey decides to stick with Trivedi’s basics infusing a lot from his songs as the BGM.

Blackmail Movie Review: The Last Word

Blackmail is dark, it’s entertaining and never for a second it has a dull moment. Hope it joins the list of this year’s well-earning movies like Padmaavat, Raid, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, PadMan & Baaghi 2. Irrfan Khan, we already miss you – please get well soon!

Four stars!

Blackmail Movie Trailer

Blackmail Movie releases on 06th April, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Blackmail Movie .