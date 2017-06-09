Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gautam Gulati, Herry Tangri, Gulshan Grover, Ranjeet, Darshan Jariwala, Ninad Kamat, Kamlesh Gill, Mrunal Jain

Director: Ajay K Pannalal

What’s Good: Story, music, Rajkummar Rao and Herry Tangri’s performance

What’s Bad: Shruti Haasan’s performance, duration of the film, especially the first half

Loo Break: In the first half

Watch or Not?: Yes

Lucknow’s Shiv Nautiyal aka Gattu (Rajkummar Rao) and Binny Arora’s (Shruti Haasan) house are right in front of each other. Gattu describes his childhood love Binny as his ‘nikkar ke zamaane ki mohabbat’ but the ‘problem’ is they are neighbours and the entire mohalla including Gattu’s father firmly believe that ‘mohalle ki ladkiyan maa behen hoti hai’ and hence they consider Gattu as Binny’s brother.

Binny bullies her admirers by tying rakhee on their wrist and turning them into her rakhee brothers. Gattu has successfully managed to hide on the day of rakhee all his life just to avoid getting a rakhee from Binny. He loves Binny but he is very shy and can never muster the courage to speak up. When he finally does that, Binny falls for him too.

Meanwhile, Gattu’s father (Darshan Jariwala) spots Binny with his friend Bhure (Herry Tangri) on his bike and considers it as his responsibility to immediately inform Binny’s elder brother Jaydev (Ninad Kamat) about Binny and Bhure’s affair. Trouble begins when Jaydev loses his cool and lands a tight slap on Bhure’s face. Bhure’s family, who are milk sellers cum criminals swear to take revenge of this insult and take it as a challenge to get Binny married to Bhure.

Binny’s brother, meanwhile, gets her engaged to an NRI Rahul (Gautam Gulati). In the middle of all this confusion, nobody notices that it is Gattu and Binny who are in love with each other and hence they continue to treat the two as siblings.

Watch this film to know what happens in the end!

Behen Hogi Teri Review: Script Analysis

The script written by Vinit Vyas and Rajat Nonia is unique and fresh. The concept of boys hiding on a rakhee day in order to avoid getting ‘rakhied’ by the girls they admire, is very relatable. However, I feel it’s normally practiced by high school children in our country.

Although covered in the garb of comedy, they have touched upon a very crucial issue called honour killing, which is prevalent in various parts of northern India.

The dialogues are more or less average and needed a little more attention.

While the story is interesting, it would have been better if the duration (2 hours 8 minutes) would be a little less.

The film teaches us that silence is not always golden. Gattu’s silence, especially at times when he really needs to speak up, is irritating and you feel like almost entering the movie and retorting on his behalf.

Behen Hogi Teri Review: Star Performance

Rajkummar Rao is an absolute delight to watch. I would recommend watching the film just for him if not for anything else!

It’s high time Shruti Haasan starts taking acting lessons. Her half-hearted performance or probably limited ability to act (as the female lead) is noticeable throughout the film and is surely disappointing.

I loved Herry Tangri and Darshan Jariwala, the only two actors who kept reminding me that it’s a comedy film.

Ninad Kamat is natural and delivers a lovely performance as Binny’s elder brother.

Gulshan Grover is excellent in his cameo and it would be great had he got a little more screen time.

Behen Hogi Teri Review: Direction, Music

The first half seems unnecessarily dragged and a good 15-20 minutes could have been edited easily. The film actually starts in the second half and gains pace steadily.

However, despite having average dialogues and poor acting from the female lead, director Ajay K Pannalal succeeds in making the film an entertaining and interesting watch. I absolutely loved the (although predictable) climax!

The film has lovely songs which can be heard on loop. I would especially love to mention Arijit Singh’s Tera Hoke Rahoon and Tenu Na Bol Pawaan Main by Yasser Desai. The remake of 80’s hit song Jaanu Meri Jaan by Rishi Rich, Juggy D, Shivi and Raftaar will surely make you want to groove. This, in my prediction, will soon turn into this year’s party anthem.

Behen Hogi Teri Review: The Last Word

Behen Hogi Teri is another example of Rajkummar Rao’s excellent performance; he will surely win your heart. Despite its shortcomings, the film is entertaining and makes for a nice weekend watch. And yes, the title is interesting! I give it 3 stars!

Behen Hogi Teri Trailer

Behen Hogi Teri releases on 9th June 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Behen Hogi Teri.

