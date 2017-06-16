Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty, Bhuvan Arora, Sahil Vaid, Vikram Thapa, Baba Sehgal (cameo)

Director: Bumpy

What’s Good: Definitely the script and its flawless execution, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi’s performance

What’s Bad: The last 10-15 minutes without which the film would be much better, it could be surely chopped off

Loo Break: During the interval

Watch or Not?: You can go for it!

Champak an aam admi from Mumbai teams up with two petty thieves from Delhi NCR, Genda and Gulab to loot a bank in South Mumbai. They surprise everyone with their tomfoolery and it doesn’t take long for the bank’s employees and customers to understand that they are inexperienced amateurs. While they can’t even properly scare their hostages, they seal the bank’s main locker in an attempt to open it.

Those who were thinking, ‘so this is the story!’ take a break as the real story begins NOW!

While the trio, who the customers call 3 idiots, continue to bore everyone with their antics, the real robber starts his action. Jugnu, who till now was pretending to be a customer takes charge of the situation and along with his men start looking for a hard drive.

Meanwhile, there is a cold war going outside the bank between the police and the CBI. While CBI Chief Amjad Khan takes charge, the cops busy themselves in playing mobile games and sipping tea and only takes position every time there is the sound of a bullet fired from inside the building. While the police and CBI continue to wait outside, they don’t enter the building fearing for the lives of the customers and employees who are held hostage. They don’t seem to be in a mood to enter the building also. Meanwhile the media reaches the venue.

The bank chor trio gets in touch with Gayatri Ganguly, a news channel reporter to tell the CBI via her that they are not the real thieves.

However, it soon turns out that Jugnu is also not the real bank chor. Who is the actual bank chor then?

Bank Chor Review: Script Analysis

Y-Film’s latest release Bank Chor appears to be a comedy from its trailer and hence I entered the theatre with the expectation of watching a comedy. But what starts as a comedy soon turns into a nail-biting gripping thriller! The credit for this unexpected twist in the tale completely goes to the writers Baljeet Singh Marwah, Bumpy Omkar Sane and Ishita Moitra Udhwani.

There are LOL moments in between but I would be very wrong if I label the movie as a comedy which it clearly is not. It is a gripping thriller in the garb of a comedy.

Fewer subplots could serve to make the film a little crisper. The Robin Hood part was absolutely not required.

Also, a CBI officer consulting a trainee journalist for her suggestions on a serious operation like bank theft came as somewhat absurd to me.

Bank Chor Review: Star Performance

Riteish Deshmukh nails it as a Marathi manoos turned bank chor Champak Chandrakant Chipulkar.

Journalist turned actor Vikram Thapa makes his Bollywood debut with this film. Bhuvan Arora and Vikram Thapa play his perfect aides Genda and Gulab. The trio shares an enjoyable onscreen chemistry.

Rhea Chakraborty struggles as reporter Gayatri Ganguly aka Gaga. She is capable of doing better. But I loved the transformation of her character Gayatri.

Vivek Oberoi puts up a good performance as CBI chief Amjad Khan.

Baba Sehgal will make you laugh in his cameo as himself.

Bank Chor Review: Direction, Music

What I absolutely loved about the film is that it has a new surprise to offer in every 10-15 minutes. There are very few moments when you get a chance to feel bored.

I would have loved it had the film finished 10-15 minutes before it did i.e, when Amjad Khan discovered who the real bank chor is. The rest in my opinion was an unnecessary extension which also hinted at a sequel, this time in the set up of Delhi.

Bank Chor Review: The Last Word

I would definitely love to watch a sequel to this wedding of thriller and comedy. This is a film which you can enjoy with your family and even if you’re watching alone. Lovely performance by Riteish and Vivek.

3.5 stars for this one!

Bank Chor Trailer

Bank Chor releases on 16th June 2017.

