Baaghi 2 Movie Review: This Tiger Shroff Starrer Is Bollywood’s Answer To John Wick

Baaghi 2 Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal.

Director: Ahmed Khan.

What’s Good: Jaw-dropping & mind-blowingly shot action sequences, Tiger Shroff’s BEASTY performance & beautiful cinematography.

What’s Bad: A hauling plot which could’ve been edited with so perfection to make this even better, few forced songs & a lot of flimsy things happening in between.

Loo Break: Only if the air-conditioning of your cinema is too cool because the movie is entertaining enough to not let you go.

Watch or Not?: A treat for action lovers & a must watch for them!

User Rating:

The story of Baaghi 2 starts with Neha (Disha Patani) getting beaten by two baddies who kidnap her daughter. Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) is this monstrous army officer posted in Kashmir. Through flashback makers reveal how they both were in love with each other and are away from each other since 4 years. Going through their love story in a flashback Tiger arrives in Goa where Neha is in trouble.

In a parallel track, makers reveal how there is something wrong happening with this entire kidnapping case. Keeping things under the wraps, makers make you guess what’s actually happening with the plot. Ronnie’s journey of finding Riya explores a lot of outlawed things happening in the system. Tackling both the tracks, the story develops towards the end and mystery reveals.

Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Based on Adivi Sesh’s original story of Kshanam, a Telugu film, Sajid Nadiadwala has made some changes to the script of Baaghi 2. The best thing about the movie is its action and makers knew this since the word go. Ahmed had Tiger as his ace player and he has utilized the most of him. This surely is one film in which Tiger Shroff has been used to his full throttle.

Script has a lot of loopholes and there are times when it’s hard to avoid them but to everything boils down to the masaaledaar action sequences. Out of the whole duration of the film, the movie has 80-20 % of action to story ratio. Slickly choreographed action scenes, Santhana Krishnan & Ravichandran’s splendid cinematography piqued my interest for the film.

Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

This is by far Tiger Shroff’s best performance till date, though to be honest I skipped his last two films. But in this one, he honestly seems to be taking efforts to portray more than just his physique. When it comes to action he obtains more than full marks and is a treat to watch. His moves are choreographed so well they don’t seem less than a physical poetry.

Disha Patani is the most beautiful actress in the industry right now, no two thoughts about it but we wish she had a more meaty role in this one. For whatever time she is, she charms with presence but some meaningless traits kill the fun. Randeep Hooda & Prateik Babbar’s presence comes in as the biggest surprise.

Randeep brings in the required humour to the script as he plays the role of a quirky drug addict police officer. Manoj Bajpayee’s character is a hurriedly written product but because of his talent, the balance gets maintained. Track of Deepak Dobriyal’s friendship with Tiger was also half-baked and could have been much better.

Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ahmed Khan surprises big time with this one; there might be flaws in the script but direction wise Khan manages to keep the thrill alive. He leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making Tiger perform action stunts. Masses will lap up to this one & it could turn out to be a successful venture for the makers. Yes, Ahmed has taken most of the inspiration from Kshanam when it comes to camera angles but in the end, this one is a beautiful looking film.

Julius Packiam upgrades the ‘get ready to fight’ theme and use it smartly behind the scenes. The score elevates the action scenes and is used very well where required. Songs are forced barring a couple of them. Atif Aslam’s O Saathi has been well used and Jacqueline’s Ek Do Teen looks stunning on screen. Nothing memorable about the songs but I, kind of, was waiting for Soniye Dil Nahi throughout the film.

Baaghi 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Some movies are just made with the purpose of serving entertainment and Baaghi 2 is one of them. When we as the audience can enjoy something like John Wick (It is an outstanding film & I am not comparing, please consider this before bashing me) we should not have a problem with this one.

Three stars!

Baaghi 2 Trailer

Baaghi 2 releases on 30th March, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Baaghi 2.