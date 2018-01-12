1921 Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Karan Kundra, Zareen Khan

Director: Vikram Bhatt

What’s Good: The movie definitely succeeds in creating an eerie atmosphere at times and has some well-directed and executed horror sequences

What’s Bad: This Vikram Bhatt film offers you too many hilarious moments and the excess exaggeration of scenes tends to start bothering you, when it happens over and over throughout the movie.

Loo Break: There are too many unnecessary songs, given this being a horror movie. So you can definitely give any of the songs a miss and take a break. Trust me you are not going to miss anything significant.

Watch or Not?: The first half definitely gives hope of living up to the level of 1920 but the battle is completely lost in the second half of the film. Watch if you want to experience some spine-chilling moments, but also be ready to laugh your heart out at times.

The movie revolves around Ayush Asthana( Karan Kundra) who is blessed with phenomenal music skills and has never attained any formal training in it. When he performs at his father’s boss’s Mr Wadia ( Vikram Bhatt)house for a party, he insists him on getting a professional degree in music.Mr Wadia offers Ayush a deal, where he takes on himself the expense for Ayush’s degree in York College of Music and instead wants him to be the caretaker of his mansion in York. Ayush happily accepts it and moves to York where after 3 months he starts experiencing ghastly happenings.

Meanwhile, Mr Wadia’s niece visits the mansion and tries to kill Ayush for reasons unknown.

Meanwhile, Mr Wadia's niece visits the mansion and tries to kill Ayush for reasons unknown.

On the other end is Rose ( Zareen Khan) who has fallen in love with Ayush by just hearing his music, even before meeting him. She is blessed with a special power where she can see spirits and communicate with them.She helps people going through incidents which are beyond a normal humans understanding related to evil spirts and their motives.Watch the movie to know if Mr.Wadia's niece is successful in killing Ayush and can Rose save the love of her life from the clasp of the her?

1921 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Written by the director of a bench mark horror movie like 1920, this one definitely comes as a surprise. The script gets confusing at times and you tend to loose connection to the last scene you watched and are left wondering. Elongated flashbacks were a major drawback for the script, which if kept minimal could have helped in giving a steady foothold for 1921.

1921 Movie Review: Star Performance

This might be called as Zareen Khan’s best performance till date. Not only has she improved as an actress but also has her screen presence only gotten better. To better describe her performance in 1921, it seems like she has taken it upon herself to fulfil the herculean task of trying over and over to save the sinking ship that 1921 is.

Karan Kundra is definitely one of the reasons why you do not find a connection with this movie,1921. This man definitely needs to work on his expressions and acting skills and could have been easily been replaced by any other actor. It would be wrong on our part if we fail to praise him for his work by the end of the second half where he does real justice to his role of a man whose body has been possessed by an evil spirit.

1921 Movie Review: Direction, Music

The ethereal backdrop of York coupled with direction by Vikram Bhatt was a treat to the eyes.1921 can be better put as an experienced and finely directed work gone wrong. The movie treats you throughout with so moments where you are in awe of Vikram Bhatt but again you are thrown back into reality with scenes like two female souls engaged in a catfight. This can only be termed as a mixed bag when you talk about 1921 in terms of direction.

Something that was on point, throughout the movie 1921 was the background score by Sangeet Haldipur and Siddharth Haldipur. Not once did they fail in setting the mood and bring out the emotion that was required in the scene for the viewers.

Like every Vikram Bhatt movie 1921, definitely had its fair share of goods songs, but too many in number which led to the loss of their essence. Sunn Le Zara sung by Arnab Dutta and composed by Harish Sagane is the song that stood out for us in the movie.

1921 Movie Review: The Last Word

If you plan to watch this movie keeping in mind 1920, a disclaimer for you this is nowhere near to Vikram Bhatt’s first and best film of this franchise. You are in for a roller coaster ride with this film, 1921.Where on one end you might find yourself gasping for breath on the other end you might not stop yourself from giggling at times.

Two Stars!

1921 Movie Trailer

1921 Movie releases on 12th January 2018.

