Bigg Boss Kannada season 4 winner and filmmaker-actor Pratham attempted suicide on April 5. He went live on his Facebook official page. In the video, he said that he is taking this step as he was being harassed by Lokesh, an amateur film director. Before going Live on Facebook, Pratham popped sleeping pills to commit suicide.

In the video, he said, “I am disturbed a lot due to harassment from Lokesh. I am not able to bear the torture of Lokesh. I am yet to receive prize amount from the TV channel but many people are asking me when I am planning to distribute that money to the needy people.”

He further added, “I have received the cheque only now and I do not wish to keep a single penny to myself.” He showed the cheque and passbooks of his account and further said that his friend Lokesh has misused his name, and is even now trying to ruin his reputation.

Said Pratham in the video, “Anything that I do is being wrongly projected. I cannot take it anymore. This will be my final Facebook Live video and sorry If I have hurt anyone.”

The attempt is being seen as a gimmick by many, including his friend-turned-foe Lokesh, to hog the limelight.

Before ending the live video Pratham claimed that Lokesh has misused his name and maligned his reputation. He said, “They are claiming that I demanded Rs 60,000 to attend an event organised by an orphanage, which is not true. Even a status updated on my Facebook page is being interpreted in a wrong way. I never imagined committing suicide in my life, but these people are not letting me lead a peaceful life. At least let my death become a lesson for you all.”

Pratham, who was rushed to the hospital by his friends, is completely fine now. The doctors, who attended him, said that his life was anyway not in danger because he had popped just two sleeping pills.

Pratham’s co-contestant from Bigg Boss said that this is a publicity stunt by him. His Bigg Boss co-contestant Niranjan Deshpande, said, “We all knew he did a lot of drama in the house but didn’t know he would stoop so low. Anyone who commits suicide, will not announce it to the whole world.”

Another Big Boss co-contestant Bhuvan Ponanna said “Pratham will do anything for publicity, but I don’t know if this act was also for publicity. If he is done this to gain attention, its wrong.”