Poster Boys Is Struggling To Survive At The Box Office

Last week’s release Poster Boys has been facing a tough time at the box office. It showed a ray of hope after its 1st weekend, but, when everyone was expecting the film to stay stable over the weekdays but same was not the case with the film.

After an average weekend of 7.25 crores, the movie slipped on weekdays by collecting just 1.15 crores and 1 crores on its 1st Monday & Tuesday respectively. This was not it, the movie has seen further decline and has collected 90 Lakhs on its 1st Wednesday. The total collection of the film till date is 10.30 crores.

Poster Boys, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade, is a story of three men who are shocked to find their photos being used as part of a vasectomy campaign. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, actor Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti Talpade.

Sunny says choosing more of action-comedies is not a conscious step. “It is what comes to you… At the end of the day, we are hunting for scripts and subjects and, so far, the ideas which have come across, which are interesting, have been these ones,” he said.

The actor will be launching his son Karan with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Clearly, acting runs in their family.

“When my dad came into the industry, he did various kind of films and was not too choosy… I love films, I enjoy acting… That is how even Bobby (brother) came and that is how even my son is going to enter.

“We basically want to enjoy rather than become stars. If your work is good, you are acknowledged for it and people love you for it.”

At the moment, Sunny says he is busy with his son’s film.

“That is my utmost priority and between that, as an actor, whenever I can do bits and pieces, I do. But at the moment, I am focused on that,” he added.