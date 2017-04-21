Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor has received very lukewarm response at the box office.

The film has opened around 10% occupancy in the morning shows, which is very low.

The opening of the film is low across the country. It has opened lower than Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan, which released last Friday.

The promos of the film were not impressive at all, which very much reflected on the poor response at the box office.

Since, the film has not received favorable reviews, there are less chances for it to pick up at the evening and night shows.

The other release Maatr featuring Raveena Tandon failed to register any occupancy in the morning shows.

Noor is directed by Sunhil Sippy and it also stars Kannan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles. The film is based on Karachi You’re Killing Me written by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz.

While Maatr stars Alisha Khan, Madhur Mittal, Divya Jagdale, Anurag Arora, Rushad Rana, Saleem Khan and Shalee Goel. The film is directed by Ashtar Sayed, and it deals with grim subjects of rape and violence against women in the Indian society.

It seems that Hollywood flick The Fate Of The Furious will continue to dominate in its 2nd week at the box office.

Sonakshi will be seen next in the remake of Ittefaq alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be a thriller and produced by Abhay Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar. Talking about Ittefaq the Dabangg actress said, “For the first time, I’m playing a grey character and audiences have never seen me play such a role before”.

While Raveena Tandon will be seen in Kireet Khurana’s T for Taj Mahal and Onir’s Shab which also features Sanjay Suri and Gaurav Nanda in key roles.