Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest box office collections this year.


Well, here’s the latest update on ‘Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2017’. So far, 3 films have managed to make it to the 100 crore club, which are RaeesKaabil and Jolly LLB 2. The 4th one to enter the coveted list could be the latest release – Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Films like OK JaanuRangoonThe Ghazi AttackHaraamkhor or Running Shaadi may have entered the list, but the films will soon be out.

RankIndia Nett
1. Raees139.00
2. Kaabil126.85
3. Jolly LLB 2115.77
4. Badrinath Ki Dulhania68.60
5. Commando 224.57
6. OK Jaanu23.05
7. Rangoon23.00
8. The Ghazi Attack20.50
9. Haraamkhor01.01
10. Running Shaadi01.00

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here