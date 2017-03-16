Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with highest box office collections this year.

Well, here’s the latest update on ‘Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2017’. So far, 3 films have managed to make it to the 100 crore club, which are Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2. The 4th one to enter the coveted list could be the latest release – Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Films like OK Jaanu, Rangoon, The Ghazi Attack, Haraamkhor or Running Shaadi may have entered the list, but the films will soon be out.