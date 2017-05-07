Director S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is shattering every possible record at the worldwide box office. After zooming past the Rs 100 crore mark on its first day in India, the much-awaited movie which piqued the interest of viewers with the question ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?’, has kept the audience coming in to find out the answer.

So far, Baahubali 2 has grossed 800 crore plus (nett. 625 crores) in India (All Versions) and 200 crores plus in the international markets. It now stands with a grand total of whopping 1000 crores plus (approximately) at the global box office.

Baahubali 2 has now become the 1st Indian film to achieve the 1000 crore mark at the global box office.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”

“Thank you, everyone, who have been with us for the past five years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives,” he added further.

The lead actor, Prabhas has almost given 5 years of his career to these two films, which required him to undergo a lot of physical changes.

Prabhas, who is finally relieved of the Baahubali franchise after spending nearly five years of his career, recently mentioned that he will now shift his full focus to his upcoming two Telugu projects. He will be next seen in Saaho which recently had its interesting teaser released.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works.