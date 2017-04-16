Sonakshi Sinha: CBFC Needs To Come To Consensus

After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded that Noor makers edit a reference to veteran journalist Barkha Dutt in the film, its leading lady Sonakshi Sinha says the censor body needs to have a uniform approach towards movies.

In Noor, Sonakshi plays a journalist who idolises Barkha Dutt, but the CBFC has asked the makers to edit the surname Dutt.

When asked about it, Sonakshi told IANS: “The censor board really needs to come to a consensus within themselves on what is right in one film… Is not right in another film.”

“There is no consistency in what they censor or what they uncensor, so I think they first need to come to a consensus.”

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, the crime thriller comedy is an adaptation of Pakistani novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! by Saba Imtiaz.

The novel centers around a 20-year-old reporter Ayesha Khan, living in Karachi, and her misadventures and finding a nice lover. Noor also stars Kannan Gill, Purab Kohli and Shivani Dandekar in lead roles. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra is all set to hit the silver screens on 21st April.

Post Noor, the actress will be seen in a remake of the film Ittefaq alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be a thriller and produced by Abhay Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar.

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha, who made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg in 2010, is also preparing for Salman’s Da-Bangg tour. Also joining the superstar in this extravaganza will be Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Badshah, Daisy Shah, Tamannaah Bhatia, TV host Maniesh Paul and others. The stars will rock the dance floor in Kuala Lumpur on 14th April, in Hong Kong on the 16th and in New Zealand & Auckland on 21st April 2017.