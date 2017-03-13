Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan spent some Khan time together with global internet TV network Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings and his team on Saturday night.

Shah Rukh and Hastings posted a photograph where the Bollywood actors and Netflix team posed for the shutterbugs.

“Netflixed and chilled. Thanks Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos and team and my friend Aamir Khan for breaking his regimen for me,” Shah Rukh tweeted on Sunday.

Netflixed & Chilled. Thx @reedhastings Ted Sarandos & team & my friend @aamir_khan for breaking his regimen for me. pic.twitter.com/ruFbIozkxQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 12, 2017

The official handle of Netflix India also shared the image and posted: “Saturday night got pretty Khantastic”.

In the photograph, Shah Rukh is sporting a salt-and-pepper bearded look, while Aamir is sporting his Rajput-style moustacheo, and is wearing a Pink Floyd T-shirt. Shah Rukh’s left arm was, however, in a cast due to the recent surgery on his left shoulder.

Shah Rukh and Aamir getting together for the meeting might just be a hint that the Indian stars are in talks for a project with Netflix.

However, Netflix has already secured a long-term deal with Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies. As per the deal, all the films — old and new — starring the Bollywood superstar will be exclusively available to the platform’s 86 million-plus members globally.

Recently both the Khans had posed together for the first time for a selfie. Shah Rukh had shared the picture on his Twitter handle and wrote “Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. It was a fun night,”

On the work front, SRK is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s movie, tentatively titled The Ring/Rehnuma, along with Anushka Sharma. The film has an interesting sub-title, which says, ‘What you seek is seeking you’. The film is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and is set to hit the screens on 11th August.

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Advait Chandan directorial Secret Superstar. The film features Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has already impressed the audience, thanks to its different storyline. Secret Superstar is set to hit the screens on 4th August.