Yes! you read it right. The latest gossip from B-town is that, after John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan might play the role of a baddie in the fourth installment of Dhoom franchise.

Reports by various portals suggest that Salman Khan has apparently turned down the project, citing reason that he does not want to play a negative character.

SRK has played grey characters in many movies like Don, Don 2, Darr, Baazigar to name a few. A report by DNA stated that since SRK has played an antagonist on screen quite a few times before, he has no reservations in playing it, unlike Salman. Now, apparently, SRK is discussing the remuneration bit of the project.

If all goes well, Shah Rukh will have Ranveer Singh as ACP Jay Dixit chasing him around in Dhoom 4.

Official announcements are yet to be made.