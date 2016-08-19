Yes! you read it right. The latest gossip from B-town is that, after John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan might play the role of a baddie in the fourth installment of Dhoom franchise.
Reports by various portals suggest that Salman Khan has apparently turned down the project, citing reason that he does not want to play a negative character.
SRK has played grey characters in many movies like Don, Don 2, Darr, Baazigar to name a few. A report by DNA stated that since SRK has played an antagonist on screen quite a few times before, he has no reservations in playing it, unlike Salman. Now, apparently, SRK is discussing the remuneration bit of the project.
If all goes well, Shah Rukh will have Ranveer Singh as ACP Jay Dixit chasing him around in Dhoom 4.
Official announcements are yet to be made.
No Srk please. He will just display loads of arrogance in his role just the way he did in Don. Loads of attitude and cringy dialogues.
DHOOM 4 should be about Akshay Kumar as the dashing cop chasing John Abraham as the returning dashing villain!!
Imagine the hand-to-hand combat between Akki & John!! Just like those in Baby & Rocky Handsome!! Good God!! Let’s make it happen people!! Let’s yell it out!!
Idiots Producers Sign Akshay Kumar For Dhoom 4 he is well deserves for the high class actions
Srk is best for the role……he is the best actor in each department..may be its romantic,thriller,emotional,action and any thing else…
But pls dnt replace abhisek bachan and uday chopra
salman khan will play good role. so producer should sign to salman khan. if salman khan in dhoom 4 so movie will be blockbusters all time.nobody will be break record of salman khan
I think Vidyut Jamal or Vibek Obroy will deserve better for DHOOM4. Sharukh Khan and Ranbir Singh they both are so boring.
i am agree with the above comments akashaya Kumar is the most suitable for dhoom 4 bcoz he is the action king of Bollywood,we want see akshaya Kumar in and as Dhoom 4
Sharukh sir is well suited for dhoooooooooooooooooommmmm 4,, atbb confirm
SRK ? ? ? ? ? ?
Wow ,king khan is perfect for dhoom 4 ,,,,salman cant play ths typ of role ,,,,only srk is perfect ,n who is ths akki ,hahahah , ,akki also cant do ths typ of role