Dilip Sahab Is Much Improved By The Grace Of God Says Saira Banu

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who is undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems, is showing signs of improvement day by day, said a senior official from Lilavati Hospital.

Doctors are happy with how the 94-year-old actor is responding to treatment, Ajay Kumar Pande, Vice President, Lilavati Hospital, told IANS.

“Dilip saab’s health has improved as compared to yesterday. His creatinine levels have come further down, and doctors are happy with these signs,” Pande said. Dilip Kumar is in the ICU.

Trending :

“He has eaten food on his own and that’s a very good sign. He’s alert and we are happy with how his health is improving,” Pande added.

While the actor’s condition is stable now, fans await the news of his speedy recovery. Dilip Kumar’s wife and veteran actress Saira Banu told Times Of India that his health has much improved now. “We have not got discharged yet. Dilip Sahab is much improved by the grace of God. Thank you,” she shared.

However close friends of the Thespian and his wife claim they are not allowed to visit or even inquire about his health. Says an entertainer who has known the couple for decades, “I’ve known them forever and was a constant visitor at their Pali Hill bungalow. But in recent years all my attempts to meet Yusuf Saab or even to know about his health has been stonewalled by his wife.”