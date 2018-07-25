Bharat: Disha Patani Arouses Excitement With BTS From The Shoot

Disha Patani has been piquing the interests of the audience taking her role in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Bharat ever since the announcement. After sharing her workout videos, Disha Patani has now taken to social media to share sneak peeks from the green room raising our interests.

In her recent Instagram video, the actress is seen getting ready for her ‘Bharat‘ shoot where her hair stylist is seen working hard to get the perfection for her hair.

With those loose curls and captivating smile, Disha stirs the excitement of the audience to know more about her look.

Disha who will be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Bharat’ has been practicing gymnastics and stunts for quite some time. One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani is often seen wooing her fans with her stunning pictures and training videos on social media.

The actress, who plays a trapeze artist in the movie has been taking formal training to play her part correct.

After the humungous success of M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, Disha Patani will now be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Tabu amongst others.