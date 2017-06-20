After the character posters that were released every day, here’s finally a brand new poster of Baadshaho, with the whole gang. The poster features the lead cast, Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. While Ajay is in the limelight as the leader, the rest of them are seen in the backdrop.

The poster is full of elements hinting how the film is based on the story of heist. It is set during the time of 1975 emergency and is the story of a heist. Believed to be action packed, the Milan Luthria film is expected to be as entertaining as his previous films.

Take a look at the poster here:

The film’s teaser is all set to release today and there’s a lot of excitement around the same. Interestingly, the film’s trailer will be attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight and buzz is that the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s next, Jab Harry Met Sejal will also be out during the same time. Let’s see what the audience prefer among the two.

The first poster of the film read, “1975 Emergency… 96 hours… 600 km… 1 armoured truck… Millions in gold and 6 Bada***s. ‘Baadshaho’ sandstorm is coming,” the image, featured an action scene with a car flying while a truck is trying to make its way through a spot that seems to be bombed.

The action thriller is slated for release on September 1.

Ajay was last seen in his directorial Shivaay which released over Diwali 2016. The film did not perform as expected and hence, there are now immense expectations latched onto Baadshaho. In spite of being a multi-starrer, it’s quite clear that Devgn has a meatier role compared to the rest.