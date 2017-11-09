After Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan To Star In Anushka Sharma’s Banner Film

Sara Ali Khan, who’s making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput has already signed her second film. The untitled film will be produced by Anushka Sharma’s banner Clean Slate (co-owned by her brother, Karnesh) and KriArj Entertainment. Till date, Anushka Sharma has acted in all her own productions, so Sara Ali Khan will be the first female actor to work on an Anushka Sharma production as a lead star.

A source told Mid-Day, “The project will be a social drama. When Anushka, Karnesh, Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor [of KriArj] were scouting for a female lead, they zeroed in on Sara. Prernaa and Arjun have worked with her in Kedarnath [co-producers] and they like her dedication. When they narrated the script to Sara, she loved it.”

The source added that Abhishek Kapoor didn’t want Khan to sign her second film until Kedarnath had wrapped up. “But Sara didn’t agree to that. Kedarnath’s release has been delayed due to the winter in North India, pushing release to end of next year. Sara didn’t wish to wait that long.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment said, “Yes, we have had a casual meeting with Sara, but currently we are focusing all our energies on our next release, Pari.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath is produced by T-Series, KriArj Entertainment, in association with Balaji Motion Pictures. Its a Guy In The Sky Pictures Production. Director Abhishek Kapoor had said,”Kedarnath is a love story set on a pilgrimage. I believe it is important to look inwards as filmmakers and soak in the vast beauty of this country, its culture and its stories.Our country is a treasure trove of spiritual experiences and I would like to present that to our people. I believe Kedarnath is a story that the world will want to watch.”