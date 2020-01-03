Illegal Weapon 2.0 Song Teaser From Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Challenges Varun Dhawan & Things Get Intense

The dance battle between Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor for the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D has been getting intense with each passing day. After Muqabla & Garmi, the team is all set to come up with yet another song titled Illegal Weapon 2.0.

The song is all set to hit the web world tomorrow and a teaser has been released today. In the teaser, we can see Shraddha Kapoor giving it back to Varun Dhawan with dialogue, “Agli baar muqaable ka mann ho na, to kuch naya seekh ke aana, hamare paas aur bhi bahot kaam hain tum logo ko zaleel karne ke ilaava”

The power-packed dialogue along with the catchy music makes the wait for the upcoming song difficult.

Shraddha took to Twitter and shared the teaser with her fans. She wrote, “The battle is ON. #IllegalWeapon2.0 tomorrow. Sahej, the time has come @Varun_dvn #StreetDancer3D

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has revealed his character’s inspiration in the Street Dancer 3D. The actor took to Instagram to talk about late social media star Danish, who has inspired Varun’s character Sahej.

Varun shared a photo of the late Danish along with a picture of himself to show the similarity of look. In the post, Varun also tagged his stylist Aalim Hakim who created his look for the film and gave credit to director Remo D’Souza for suggesting the get-up.

Varun captioned: “The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish”.

